Trump extends federal social distancing guidelines to April 30

18 hours 32 minutes 30 seconds ago Sunday, March 29 2020 Mar 29, 2020 Sunday, March 29, 2020 5:37:00 PM CDT March 29, 2020 in News
By: Paul LeBlanc and Jason Hoffman, CNN

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump said Sunday he would extend his "slow the spread" social distancing guidelines to April 30 as novel coronavirus continues to spread throughout the US.

"The better you do, the faster this whole nightmare will end," the President said at a White House news conference. "Therefore, we will be extending our guidelines to April 30th, to slow the spread. On Tuesday we will be finalizing these plans and providing a summary of our findings, supporting data and strategy to the American people."

Trump said that modeling shows that the peak of the death rate will likely hit in two weeks, but stressed that he hopes the country will be on its way to recovery by June 1.

"We can expect that by June 1st, we will be well on our way to recovery, we think by June 1st. A lot of great things will be happening," he said.

The White House's guidance advises all Americans to avoid groups of more than 10 and urges older people to stay at home.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

