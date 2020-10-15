Trump holds 1st rally since contracting coronavirus
SANFORD, Florida (AP) — President Donald Trump has retuned to the campaign trail as he tries to stage a late comeback just a week after his release from the hospital over a serious case of COVID-19.
Trump is headlining a rally in Sanford, Florida, as he faces a stubborn deficit in national and battleground state polls three weeks from Election Day.
Trump's doctor said Monday for the first time that the president had tested negative for COVID-19 on “consecutive days.” Navy Cmdr.
Scott Conley said the tests, taken in conjunction with other data, including viral load, have led him to conclude that Trump is not contagious.
