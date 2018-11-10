Trump: Immigrants crossing border illegally won't receive asylum

18 hours 16 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 9:49:00 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday invoked extraordinary national security powers to deny asylum to migrants who enter the country illegally, tightening the border as caravans of Central Americans slowly approach the United States.

Trump is using the same powers he used to push through a version of the travel ban that was upheld by the Supreme Court. The proclamation puts into place regulations adopted Thursday that circumvent laws stating that anyone is eligible for asylum no matter how he or she enters the country.

"We need people in our country but they have to come in legally and they have to have merit," Trump said Friday as he departed for Paris.

Administration officials say the measures, likely to face legal challenges, go into effect Saturday for at least three months, but could be extended. They don't affect people who are already in the country.

The changes are meant to funnel asylum seekers through official border crossings for speedy rulings, officials said, instead of having them try to circumvent such crossings on the nearly 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) border.

But the busy ports of entry already have long lines and waits, forcing immigration officials to tell some migrants to turn around and come back to make their claims. Even despite that, illegal crossings are historically low.

The move was spurred in part by caravans of Central American migrants slowly moving north on foot but will apply to anyone caught crossing illegally, officials said. It's unknown whether those in the caravan, many fleeing violence in their homeland, plan to cross illegally.

"The arrival of large numbers ... will contribute to the overloading of our immigration and asylum system and to the release of thousands ... into the interior of the United States," Trump said in the proclamation, calling it a crisis.

Administration officials said those denied asylum under the proclamation may be eligible for similar forms of protection if they fear returning to their countries, though they would be subject to a tougher threshold. Those forms of protection include "withholding of removal" — which is similar to asylum, but doesn't allow for green cards or bringing families — or protection under the United Nations Convention Against Torture.

Homeland Security officials said they were adding staffing at the border crossings to manage the expected crush, but it's not clear how migrants, specifically families, would be held as their cases are adjudicated. Family detention centers are largely at capacity. Trump has said he wanted to erect "tent cities," but nothing has been funded or decided.

The U.S. is also working with Mexico to send some migrants back across the border. Right now, laws allow only Mexican nationals to be swiftly returned and increasingly those claiming asylum are from Central America, not Mexico.

The announcement was the latest push to enforce Trump's hardline stance on immigration through regulatory changes and presidential orders, bypassing Congress which has not passed any immigration law reform. But those efforts have been largely thwarted by legal challenges and, in the case of family separations this year, stymied by a global outcry that prompted Trump to scrap them.

Omar Jadwat, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's Immigrants' Rights Project, said the latest changes were clearly illegal.

"U.S. law specifically allows individuals to apply for asylum whether or not they are at a port of entry. It is illegal to circumvent that by agency or presidential decree," he said.

Trump who pushed immigration issues hard in the days leading up to Tuesday's midterm elections, railing against the caravans that are still hundreds of miles from the border.

He has made little mention of the issue since the election, but has sent troops to the border in response. As of Thursday, there are more than 5,600 U.S. troops deployed to the border mission, with about 550 actually working on the border in Texas.

Trump also suggested he'd revoke the right to citizenship for babies born to non-U.S. citizens on American soil and erect massive "tent cities" to detain migrants. Those issues were not addressed by the regulations. But Trump insisted the citizenship issue would be pushed through.

"We're signing it. We're doing it," he said.

The administration has long said immigration officials are drowning in asylum cases partly because people falsely claim asylum and then live in the U.S. with work permits.

The asylum section of the Immigration and Nationality Act says a migrant is allowed to make a claim up to a year after arriving in the U.S., and it doesn't matter how they arrive — illegally or through a border crossing.

Migrants who cross illegally are generally arrested and often seek asylum or some other form of protection. Claims have spiked in recent years and the immigration court backlog has more than doubled to 1.1 million cases in about two years, Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse reported this week. Generally, only about 20 percent of applicants are approved.

Trump has long said those seeking asylum should come through legal ports of entry. But many migrants are unaware of that guidance, and official border crossings have grown clogged.

Officials have turned away asylum seekers because of overcrowding, telling them to return later. Backlogs have become especially bad in recent months at crossings in California, Arizona and Texas, with some people waiting five weeks to try to claim asylum at San Diego's main crossing.

In 2017, the U.S. fielded more than 330,000 asylum claims, nearly double the number two years earlier and surpassing Germany as highest in the world.

It's unclear how many people en route to the U.S. will even make it to the border. Roughly 5,000 migrants — more than 1,700 under the age of 18 — sheltered in a Mexico City sports complex decided to depart Friday for the northern city of Tijuana, opting for the longer but likely safer route to the U.S. border.

Similar caravans have gathered regularly over the years and have generally dwindled by the time they reach the southern border, particularly to Tijuana. Most have passed largely unnoticed.

___

Associated Press writers Elliot Spagat in San Diego and Jill Colvin and Zeke Miller in Washington contributed to this report.

More News

Grid
List

St. Louis city fireman under fire for using racial slur in Facebook post
St. Louis city fireman under fire for using racial slur in Facebook post
ST. LOUIS (KSDK) — A St. Louis city firefighter is under investigation for writing a racial slur on social media.... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 10:24:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Boil advisory issued for Gateway South subdivision
Boil advisory issued for Gateway South subdivision
COLUMBIA - Consolidated Water issued the advisory Friday until noon on Nov. 14. The agency said a water main... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 6:06:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Snowfall affects Columbia homeless shelters
Snowfall affects Columbia homeless shelters
COLUMBIA - Winter weather strikes early in Columbia making it difficult for the homeless population. The Columbia-Boone County Basic... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 4:48:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
Suspect in 3 Missouri slayings faced ICE issue in New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A man charged with killing three people in Missouri this month should have faced deportation proceedings... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 4:19:52 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
Man charged with possession, intent to distribute amid rash of K2 overdoses
COLUMBIA - A man has been charged in connection with a string of synthetic marijuana overdoses in Columbia earlier this... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 3:38:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Osage Beach aldermen president faces candidacy charges
Osage Beach aldermen president faces candidacy charges
OSAGE BEACH - The State of Missouri has charged Osage Beach Board of Aldermen president, Jeff Bethurem, with falsely swearing... More >>
12 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 3:20:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting
Police: Bullet hit woman in hand during overnight shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are investigating an overnight shooting on William Street. Police responded to a shots heard call... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 2:36:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Suspect in a Columbia bank robbery faces federal charges
UPDATE: Suspect in a Columbia bank robbery faces federal charges
COLUMBIA – The suspect of a bank robbery in south Columbia is now in federal court, after implicating himself in... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 2:16:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Pinning ceremony honors mid-Missouri veterans
Pinning ceremony honors mid-Missouri veterans
COLUMBIA - More than thirty veterans from three wars - surrounded by stars, stripes, red, white and blue - got... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 1:57:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Pipe bombs indictment carries potential life prison penalty
Pipe bombs indictment carries potential life prison penalty
NEW YORK (AP) — The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent critics of President Donald Trump was... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 1:12:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Two women from El Salvador discuss migrant caravan issue
Two women from El Salvador discuss migrant caravan issue
COLUMBIA - Zulma Hernandez from El Salvador wants people to know why some Central Americans are moving slowly on foot... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 12:20:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

91-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Attacker in Florida
91-Year-Old Woman Fights Off Attacker in Florida
FLORIDA - 91-year-old Mary Kennedy is battered, bruised but not broken. She's now recovering after being attacked and robbed in... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 12:19:00 PM CST November 09, 2018 in News

FDA plans to launch new restrictions on e-cigarette flavors
FDA plans to launch new restrictions on e-cigarette flavors
(CNN) -- Taking on epidemic levels of teen e-cigarette use, the US Food and Drug Administration is expected to announce... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 11:45:35 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News

New information released on missing Camdenton boy
New information released on missing Camdenton boy
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol released new vehicle registration information related to a missing 6-year-old boy on... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 11:12:00 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Winter weather advisory for mid-Missouri in effect until 9 p.m.
Winter weather advisory for mid-Missouri in effect until 9 p.m.
COLUMBIA - The second snowfall of the season could be underway for mid-Missouri. KOMU 8's weathercaster Matt Beckwith said people... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 10:36:00 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Truman VA Hospital honors veterans for Veterans Day
Truman VA Hospital honors veterans for Veterans Day
COLUMBIA - Veterans Day falls on a Sunday, but Truman VA Hosptial held a Veteran Observance event on Friday to... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 10:32:00 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Trump: Immigrants crossing border illegally won't receive asylum
Trump: Immigrants crossing border illegally won't receive asylum
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday invoked extraordinary national security powers to deny asylum to migrants who enter... More >>
18 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 9:49:00 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News

Dinosaurs in mid-Missouri bring people from across the country
Dinosaurs in mid-Missouri bring people from across the country
CENTRALIA - Larry Vennard's yard is very different from his neighbors, or most people's for that matter. His yard is... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, November 09 2018 Nov 9, 2018 Friday, November 09, 2018 6:33:00 AM CST November 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 17°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 18°
5am 17°
6am 16°
7am 17°