Trump lauds Ginsburg but is eager to nominate her replacement, source says

16 hours 18 minutes 41 seconds ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 5:00:00 AM CDT September 19, 2020 in News
By: Jim Acosta, Kevin Liptak, Kaitlan Collins and Paul LeBlanc, CNN

 (CNN) -- President Donald Trump hailed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "brilliant mind" in a statement Friday evening, praising her for demonstrating "that one can disagree without being disagreeable toward one's colleagues of different points of view."

"Her opinions, including well-known decisions regarding the legal equality of women and the disabled, have inspired all Americans, and generations of great legal minds," the statement continued.

But a source close to the President told CNN that Trump has been "salivating" to nominate a replacement for the liberal stalwart even before her death on Friday and the possibility of picking a replacement for Ginsburg has weighed on his mind.

Trump specifically has said he would "love to pick" Judge Amy Coney Barrett -- who serves as a federal appeals court judge and is a favorite among religious conservatives -- but is "doubtful he will have Senate support," the source said.

He has previously said that he would aim to fill a Supreme Court vacancy during the final months of his term, telling conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt in August: "I would move quickly. Why not? I mean they would. The Democrats would if they were in this position."

The White House is prepared to move "very quickly" on putting forward a nominee to replace Ginsburg once Trump signals his intentions, a senior administration official said Friday night. Officials feel confident in their ability to shepherd a potential nominee through the process on a condensed timeline, and say they will await Trump's word on how to proceed.

The official said the process will be based in the White House Counsel's Office, led by Pat Cipollone, though it is expected that chief of staff Mark Meadows will be heavily involved on Capitol Hill.

The official said several potential nominees have been through at least some type of vetting given the previous vacancies and the list Trump produced earlier this month, which could help expedite the process.

An additional official said the campaign and White House had planned to put out a short list of candidates to fill a vacancy should one become available before the election. Ginsburg's passing has altered that planning, but shows the White House was already paring down candidates and making a shorter list.

Whomever Trump nominates will get a vote on the Senate floor, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has vowed, signaling a historic fight in Congress over one of the most polarizing issues in American politics.

"President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate," McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, said in a statement Friday evening that set him on a collision path with Democrats, though the exact timing of such a fight was not immediately clear.

Senate Republicans, who hold the majority in the upper chamber, only need 51 votes to confirm a new justice once one is formally nominated -- and Republican leaders have already previously vowed to fill any potential Supreme Court vacancy this year if one were to occur. Republicans currently control 53 seats.

Trump's first comments on Ginsburg's death came after a rally in Minnesota on Friday night where he appeared to hear the news for the first time from reporters. "Just died?" he responded, when asked about her death.

"I didn't know that. I just -- you're telling me now for the first time. She led an amazing life," Trump said. "What else can you say? She was an amazing woman, whether you agree or not, she was an amazing woman who led an amazing life. I'm actually sad to hear that. I am sad to hear that."

During his Minnesota rally, when the President still appeared to be unaware of Ginsburg's passing, he joked that will name Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, as a Supreme Court nominee and said that "one of the things we've done that's so good is the Supreme Court."

"I even said I'm putting Ted Cruz as one of the people for the Supreme Court. You know why I did it? Because I wanted to make sure I had somebody on the list. We had about 45 unbelievable people. The smartest, the best, the absolute creme de la creme. The best minds in the country. Conservative. They believe in the Constitution. Little things like that," Trump told the audience.

More News

Grid
List

CPS parents and students miss bands in the stands
CPS parents and students miss bands in the stands
COLUMBIA – While high school football has been happening so far this season in the wake of COVID-19, one part... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 6:47:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Late justice leaves two Columbia students with fond memories
Late justice leaves two Columbia students with fond memories
COLUMBIA – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg left lifelong impressions on two Columbia students. The students, a high... More >>
2 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 6:47:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

COVID-19, fiscal 2021 budget and trail hearing pack City Council agenda
COVID-19, fiscal 2021 budget and trail hearing pack City Council agenda
COLUMBIA - Monday night will likely be a long one for the Columbia City Council as it gets another... More >>
3 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 6:14:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

19-year-old fatally shot near Missouri State campus
19-year-old fatally shot near Missouri State campus
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old was fatally shot near the Missouri State University campus in Springfield. ... More >>
6 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 2:46:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 13 new deaths statewide
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: 13 new deaths statewide
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
7 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 2:14:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

No one injured in Columbia RV fire
No one injured in Columbia RV fire
COLUMBIA - No one was injured in an RV fire in southwest Columbia on Saturday. No injuries have been... More >>
8 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 12:48:00 PM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Jefferson City fire displaces two on Saturday
Jefferson City fire displaces two on Saturday
JEFFERSON CITY - A fire at a Jefferson City home displaced two people early Saturday morning. According to a... More >>
11 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 9:43:00 AM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Trump lauds Ginsburg but is eager to nominate her replacement, source says
Trump lauds Ginsburg but is eager to nominate her replacement, source says
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump hailed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a "brilliant mind" in a statement Friday... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 19 2020 Sep 19, 2020 Saturday, September 19, 2020 5:00:00 AM CDT September 19, 2020 in News

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dead at 87
(CNN) -- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday , the court announced. She was 87. Ginsburg... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 6:43:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Nurse arranges for a plane to fly a dying father to see his son play football one last time
Nurse arranges for a plane to fly a dying father to see his son play football one last time
(CNN) -- For a father and son, a hug before the first game of football season is a special moment.... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 6:23:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
FNF Pregame Week 4: Battle at Hickman canceled due to COVID-19 case
Week four of Friday Night Fever has arrived. Before you head out to your team's game or tune in to... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:56:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football scores from around mid-Missouri
Games for high school football games will become available below. Final scores are in bold and home teams are on... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:44:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Friday Night Fever Week 4: High school football photos and videos from around mid-Missouri
Welcome to Week 4 of Friday Night Fever! Our game of the week features the Marshall Owls taking on the... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:43:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Friday Night Fever

COVID-19 cases climb in Stover
COVID-19 cases climb in Stover
STOVER - COVID-19 is affecting young and old alike in Morgan County. According to the Morgan County Health Center... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 5:03:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

Battle football reacts to game cancellation due to COVID-19 case
Battle football reacts to game cancellation due to COVID-19 case
COLUMBIA — Battle High School canceled its game set for Friday against the Hickman High School Kewpies. Battle announced... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 3:14:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in Sports

Missouri Water Patrol reports 2 killed after boats collide in Table Rock Lake
Missouri Water Patrol reports 2 killed after boats collide in Table Rock Lake
NEAR CRANE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Water Patrol is investigating a deadly crash killing a father and son from... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News

St. Louis County links COVID-19 clusters 'directly to sports practices or games'
St. Louis County links COVID-19 clusters 'directly to sports practices or games'
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - As parents and student-athletes continue to protest the ban on some youth sports games... More >>
1 day ago Friday, September 18 2020 Sep 18, 2020 Friday, September 18, 2020 1:27:00 PM CDT September 18, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 57°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 55°
11pm 54°
12am 54°
1am 54°