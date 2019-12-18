Trump on brink of impeachment as House readies historic vote

Wednesday, December 18 2019
By: The Associated Press, Stephanie LaChance KOMU 8 Reporter

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set to begin on charges he abused his power and obstructed Congress.

The House convenes at 9 a.m., with votes on the articles of impeachment expected by Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted his outrage, saying, “”Can you believe that I will be impeached today by the Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, AND I DID NOTHING WRONG!"

A tally compiled by The Associated Press shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has the votes to approve the charges. That would sent the charges to the Senate for a trial expected in early January.

KOMU 8 spoke to Frank Bowman, an expert on impeachment and author of "High Crimes and Misdemeanors: A History of Impeachment for the Age of Trump."

Bowman mentioned the past impeachment of former President Andrew Jackson, who was impeached three days after making his impeachable offense.

"This is not exactly historically fast," Bowman said. "The results of the Senate are likely to be a party line vote."

As of 1:45 pm, the House is still debating before their official vote on the two articles of impeachment.

"At the end of the day, impeachment is always a political process," Bowman said. "The framers wanted people who were politically responsible to our voters to be making this choice."

