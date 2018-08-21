Trump plan scales back Obama's coal emissions standards

7 hours 48 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 9:55:05 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News
By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Tuesday came out with new rules scaling back Obama-era constraints on coal-fired power plants, striking at one of the former administration's legacy programs to rein in climate-changing fossil-fuel emissions.

The Environmental Protection Agency called the Obama-era regulations on coal power plants "overly prescriptive and burdensome."

The Trump administration plan broadly increases the leeway given states to decide how and how much to regulate coal power plants. The EPA says it "empowers states, promotes energy independence, and facilitates economic growth and job creation."

Combined with the EPA's proposal earlier this month to ease mileage requirements for vehicles, the move may actually increase the country's climate-changing emissions, according to some former top EPA officials, environmental groups, and other opponents.

The Natural Resources Defense Council called the replacement proposal Trump's "Dirty Power Plan."

Democratic Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey cited this summer's wildfires and increasing droughts and coastal flooding as evidence that man-made climate change from burning coal and other fossil fuels is already well upon the United States. "Once again, this administration is choosing polluters' profits over public health and safety," he said.

Scientists say that without extensive study they cannot directly link a single weather event to climate change, but climate change is responsible for more intense and more frequent extreme events such as storms, droughts, floods and wildfires.

In a statement, Republican Sen. John Barrasso from the coal state of Wyoming welcomed the overhaul of the Obama administration's 2015 regulations, called the Clean Power Plan.

The new proposal establishes emission guidelines for states to use when developing any plans to limit climate-changing emissions from power plants. Critics say the new plan would allow utilities to run older, dirtier power plants more often and extend the plants' overall operating life, undercutting potential environmental benefits.

President Donald Trump is expected to promote the new plan at an appearance in West Virginia on Tuesday.

Trump has already vowed to pull the U.S. out of the Paris climate agreement as he pushes to revive the coal industry. The Obama administration had worked to nudge the country's power producers to natural gas, wind and solar power, and other less-polluting power sources.

Trump also has directed Energy Secretary Rick Perry to take steps to bolster struggling coal-fired and nuclear power plants to keep them open, warning that impending retirements of "fuel-secure" power plants that rely on coal and nuclear power are harming the nation's power grid and reducing its resilience.
Obama's plan was designed to cut U.S. carbon dioxide emissions to 32 percent below 2005 levels by 2030. The rule dictated specific emission targets for states based on power-plant emissions and gave officials broad latitude to decide how to achieve reductions.

The Supreme Court put the plan on hold in 2016 following a legal challenge by industry and coal-friendly states, an order that remains in effect.

Even so, the Obama plan has been a factor in a wave of retirements of coal-fired plants, which also are being squeezed by lower costs for natural gas and renewable power and state mandates that promote energy conservation.

Trump has vowed to end what Republicans call a "war on coal" waged by Obama.

"They are continuing to play to their base and following industry's lead," Gina McCarthy, EPA administrator when the Obama plan was developed, said of the Trump administration and its new acting administrator, Andrew Wheeler, a former coal industry lobbyist. "This is all about coal at all costs."

Michelle Bloodworth, president of the American Coalition for Clean Coal Electricity, a trade group that represents coal producers, called the new rule a marked departure from the "gross overreach" of the Obama administration and said it should prevent a host of premature coal-plant retirements.

"We agree with those policymakers who have become increasingly concerned that coal retirements are a threat to grid resilience and national security," she said.

Tuesday's move opens a public-comment period on the proposal before any final administration action.
___
Associated Press writer Matthew Daly contributed to this report.

More News

Grid
List

UPDATE: Immigrant charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts case
UPDATE: Immigrant charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts case
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities said on Tuesday that they have charged a man living in the U.S. illegally with... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 4:43:05 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

AP Sources: Cohen pleads guilty to charges over hush money
AP Sources: Cohen pleads guilty to charges over hush money
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's former personal lawyer and "fixer" Michael Cohen, has pleaded guilty to charges including campaign... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 4:01:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

AP Sources: Manafort guilty of 8 counts; mistrial on 10
AP Sources: Manafort guilty of 8 counts; mistrial on 10
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has been found guilty of eight financial crime charges in... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:55:34 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Farmer questions if Parson's drought assistance program is enough
Farmer questions if Parson's drought assistance program is enough
FAYETTE – A mid-Missouri farmer said he is unsure Gov. Mike Parson's drought assistance program for farmers will be enough.... More >>
1 hour ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:53:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Missouri aims at government transparency with new spending website
Missouri aims at government transparency with new spending website
JEFFERSON CITY - If Missouri residents wanted to get information about the state's finances, they would have to go through... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:32:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Coast Guard refers duck boat case for criminal investigation
Coast Guard refers duck boat case for criminal investigation
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has referred the investigation into last month's deadly sinking of a Missouri... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Man charged with sexual misconduct after incident at public library
Man charged with sexual misconduct after incident at public library
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a man with sexual misconduct on Sunday after patrons at the Columbia Public Library said he... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

AP sources: Cohen in talks to strike plea deal in fraud case
AP sources: Cohen in talks to strike plea deal in fraud case
NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for Donald Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, were pursuing negotiations with prosecutors that could... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 1:25:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Sen. Claire McCaskill to meet with US Supreme Court nominee
Sen. Claire McCaskill to meet with US Supreme Court nominee
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill is slated to meet with President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 1:04:00 PM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

U.S. Food and Drug Administration extends some EpiPen expiration dates
U.S. Food and Drug Administration extends some EpiPen expiration dates
(CNN) - The US Food and Drug Administration made the announcement Tuesday on heels of major shortage. EpiPens are... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 11:18:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Deputy arrests man after chase along Providence Road
Deputy arrests man after chase along Providence Road
COLUMBIA - A Boone County deputy arrested 29-year-old Selestine Nichols after a police chase south on Providence Road Tuesday morning.... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 10:22:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Trump plan scales back Obama's coal emissions standards
Trump plan scales back Obama's coal emissions standards
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Tuesday came out with new rules scaling back Obama-era constraints on coal-fired power... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 9:55:05 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found
Officials believe body of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts found
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Investigators have recovered a body believed to be that of 20-year-old college student Mollie Tibbetts,... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 9:19:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Mother suing Hallsville school district over suicide of her daughter
Mother suing Hallsville school district over suicide of her daughter
HALLSVILLE - The mother of a girl who committed suicide after alleged bullying at school filed a wrongful death lawsuit... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 8:50:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Columbia police investigating three overnight crimes
Columbia police investigating three overnight crimes
COLUMBIA - Columbia police responded to three separate incidents late Monday night through early Tuesday morning, including a stabbing, a... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 8:16:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

High Street closed until end of month due to construction
High Street closed until end of month due to construction
JEFFERSON CITY - Major construction around the Capitol shut down the 100 block of High Street Monday. The construction is... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:33:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

2 St. Louis men die in head-on crash
2 St. Louis men die in head-on crash
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say two St. Louis men have been killed in a head-on crash. The Missouri... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:26:00 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News

Missouri's McCaskill to meet with US Supreme Court nominee
Missouri's McCaskill to meet with US Supreme Court nominee
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill is slated to meet with President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee. ... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 Tuesday, August 21, 2018 7:19:02 AM CDT August 21, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 83°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6pm 83°
7pm 81°
8pm 78°
9pm 75°