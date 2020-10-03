Trump postpones campaign events after testing positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON- President Donald Trump's campaign announced all events are in the process of being moved to virtual evets or are temporarily postponed.

This comes after President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday night.

The press release also stated that and previously announced events involving members of the First Family are also temporarily postponed.

Other campaign events will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for COVID-19 and plans to resume his scheduled campaign events.