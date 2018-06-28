Trump presidency won't impact Ferguson settlement

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Democratic Congressman William Lacy Clay said the election of Donald Trump as president should have no impact on the settlement agreement between the city of Ferguson and the U.S. Department of Justice.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Clay spoke Thursday at a St. Louis forum on criminal justice reform. He noted that "career professionals" in the Justice Department's civil rights division are in charge of enforcing the agreement, and are not subject to replacement by a new president.

Ferguson and the Justice Department reached a settlement in March requiring significant reforms in the police and courts. The Justice Department investigation was spurred by unrest that followed the fatal police shooting of Michael Brown in 2014, which was a catalyst in the national Black Lives Matter movement.