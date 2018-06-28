Trump pulls U.S. from Paris climate change agreement

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump announced the U.S. is withdrawing from the Paris climate change accord, saying it is in the best interests of the country to do so.

He said pulling out will end "the draconian economic and financial burdens the agreement imposes on our country."

The move completes one of Trump's principal campaign pledges.

In a Rose Garden ceremony Thursday afternoon, Trump said he will take steps to reenter the Paris agreement on more favorable terms, or strike an entirely new deal.

Trump said, even without the agreement, the U.S. will be the "cleanest, most environmentally friendly" nation on earth.