Trump rally protester pleads guilty to misdemeanor

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One of several protesters charged after disruptions at a Kansas City rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

After his plea Friday on a disorderly conduct charge, 28-year-old Shane Michael Stange was given a suspended 30-day sentence and placed on a year of probation.

The Kansas City Star reports Stange was one of four people charged with acting in a disorderly and provocative manner outside the Trump rally March 12 in downtown Kansas City.

The other cases are still pending.

Another defendant who was charged with assaulting a police service animal after allegedly slapping a police horse just before police released pepper spray into the crowd also is awaiting a hearing in Kansas City Municipal Court.