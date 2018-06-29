Trump releases some, but not all, JFK assassination records

8 months 2 days 2 hours ago Friday, October 27 2017 Oct 27, 2017 Friday, October 27, 2017 5:45:00 AM CDT October 27, 2017 in News
Source: CNN
By: Jeremy Diamond and Kevin Liptak, CNN
President Donald Trump said his administration will release classified government documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the deadline Congress set for making the files public. Getty Images.

(CNN) -- President Donald Trump on Thursday agreed not to release the full tranche of records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, acquiescing to last-minute requests from national security agencies that some of those records remain secret.

The US government released over 2,800 records Thursday night in an effort to comply with a 1992 law mandating the documents' release, but kept roughly 300 files classified out of concern for US national security, law enforcement and foreign relations. In a memo, Trump directed agencies that requested redactions to re-review their reasons for keeping the records secret within 180 days.

Still, Trump's decision to keep some documents secret is likely to keep conspiracy theories alive, fueling those who have long questioned official conclusions about the assassination and argued that the government has helped cover up the truth.

An initial review of some of the previously classified documents shed some light on the circumstances surrounding the Kennedy assassination.

One document revealed that the CIA intercepted a call Kennedy assassin Lee Harvey Oswald made to a KGB officer at the Russian Embassy in Mexico less than two months before killing Kennedy and that CIA agents speculated that he might be a KGB agent.

Oswald spoke to an "identified KGB officer," Russian Consul Valeriy Vladimirovich Kostikov "in broken Russian."

The report says "It is not usual for a KGB agent on a sensitive mission to have such overt contact with a Soviet Embassy," but adds "such contact in official installations may be caused by the agent's own carelessness."

The files also revealed new information about threats the FBI received against Oswald after he was arrested.

Hoover said on November 24, 1963, he "received a call in our Dallas office from a man talking in a calm voice and saying he was a member of a committee organized to kill Oswald," information the FBI shared with the Dallas chief of police.

"He again assured us adequate protection would be given. However, this was not done," Hoover said.

Oswald's killer Jack Ruby has maintained that he acted alone and it was not clear if Ruby had made the threat to the FBI's Dallas office.

What will remain secret?

Trump teased the release of the documents twice in the last week, but did not make clear whether he planned to allow the full release, though he noted in a Saturday tweet that he would allow the release of documents "subject to the release of further information."

In his letter, he says more information should eventually be released.

"The American public expects and deserves its government to produce as much access as possible to the John F. Kennedy assassination records," he wrote.

RELATED: President Trump's memo on the release of JFK documents

"I am ordering today that the veil finally be lifted" on the records, the memo said. "At the same time, executive departments and agencies have proposed to me that certain information should continue to be redacted because of national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns. I have no choice -- today -- but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our nation's security."

Trump is permitted to block the release of certain documents if he finds "an identifiable harm to the military defense, intelligence operations, law enforcement or conduct of foreign relations" and if "the identifiable harm is of such gravity that it outweighs the public interest in disclosure," according to the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992.

The deadline comes 25 years after the enactment of that law, which mandated the release of all government documents related to the Kennedy assassination in an attempt to quell conspiracy theories that have long swirled around the assassination.

But as deadline day came on Thursday, US intelligence and law enforcement agencies continued to make last-minute requests, resulting in a "messy" process in the final hours of the deadline, a senior US official told CNN.

The White House did not receive all of the requests until mid-day Thursday. That left Trump's aides scrambling to funnel all of the information to the President, who had only a few hours to decide how to proceed.

Administration officials said the sensitive information that will remain redacted for now relates to "intelligence, law enforcement and other details." That includes the identity of individuals involved in the investigation into the assassination, their roles as informants to law enforcement and information about foreign partner organizations that were involved in the investigation, a senior administration official said.

"The President heard those justifications from the agencies that requested the continuing postponement and he acknowledged that information ... requires protection," the official said.

Agencies requesting continued redaction of certain documents will need to submit a report to the US Archivist by March 26, 2018, explaining why those documents meet that standard, the White House said. Documents determined to not meet those standards will need to be released by April 26, 2018.

By setting a new deadline in 180 days, Trump's team is hoping to enforce greater accountability from the agencies to get them more thorough accounting for their reasoning on keeping some of the records redacted.

What are historians looking for

Historians who have closely studied the Kennedy assassination have said they do not expect the documents to reveal any bombshells or to contradict the conclusion that Lee Harvey Oswald was solely responsible for killing Kennedy. Still, the files will give Americans a fuller picture of how the 35th US president was killed and the ensuing investigation into his assassination.

"There's going to be no smoking gun in there," Gerald Posner, the author of "Case Closed: Lee Harvey Oswald and the Assassination of JFK," told CNN's Michael Smerconish on Saturday. "Anybody who thinks this is going to turn the case on its head and suddenly show that there were three or four shooters at Dealey Plaza -- it's not the case."

"Oswald did it alone," Posner continued. "But what the files are doing and why they're important to come out is they fill in the history of the case and show us how the FBI and CIA repeatedly hid the evidence."

The CIA and FBI documents could also shed new light on Oswald's mysterious trip to Mexico City weeks before the assassination. The files could also reveal new details about US involvement in attempts to assassinate Cuban President Fidel Castro, notably the CIA's alleged ties to the mob as part of that effort.

Trump has been encouraged allow the full release of the files by several Republican figures in the lead-up to the document dump deadline.

"No reason 2 keep hidden anymore," Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, tweeted earlier this month. "Time 2 let American ppl + historians draw own conclusions."

The President's longtime political adviser Roger Stone, an avid JFK assassination conspiracy theorist, also privately urged Trump to allow the full release of the documents.

Stone Thursday night said Trump's decision "has the inadvertent effect of fueling suspicion and skepticism."

"If the documents aren't embarrassing, then why withhold them?" Stone told CNN. "The issue is it shows the treachery of the Central Intelligence Agency who recruited (Lee Harvey Oswald), who trained him and who placed him."

More News

Grid
List

Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
Chinese tariff could cost Missouri soybean farmers international trade
JEFFERSON CITY – The impact of a proposed Chinese tariff has sent Missouri soybean prices lower and affected international trade.... More >>
45 minutes ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
Columbia seeks input on reducing carbon emissions
COLUMBIA - As the city looks to develop a plan to improve its carbon footprint on the world, the public... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:32:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Trump considering two women for Supreme Court; will announce pick July 9
Trump considering two women for Supreme Court; will announce pick July 9
(CNN) - President Donald Trump plans to interview candidates for the vacant Supreme Court seat this weekend in New Jersey,... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:15:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Groups that helped elect Greitens now facing FEC complaint
Groups that helped elect Greitens now facing FEC complaint
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A liberal government watchdog group has filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:57:11 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Parson signs budget bills
Parson signs budget bills
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson signed the FY2019 budget bills on Friday. He said the funds will go to... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Looming closure of Holts Summit kennel puts strain on other shelters
Looming closure of Holts Summit kennel puts strain on other shelters
HOLTS SUMMIT – The private shelter used by Holts Summit's animal control is closing soon, and the city has to... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:16:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

ATV riding still dangerous with experience and despite age
ATV riding still dangerous with experience and despite age
COLUMBIA - Safety levels of all-terrain vehicles is being re-evalutated after an 87 year-old man died in an accident Wednesday.... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Missouri State Highway Patrol increases enforcement for Fourth of July
Missouri State Highway Patrol increases enforcement for Fourth of July
JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol will begin on Friday its annual practice of having more troopers out... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 2:35:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Heat doesn't stop some from working outside
Heat doesn't stop some from working outside
COLUMBIA - Construction, landscape and many other jobs don't stop when temperatures rise, even up to 100 degrees. One... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

University of Central Missouri president leaving
University of Central Missouri president leaving
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — The president of the University of Central Missouri is leaving to become CEO and president of... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 11:47:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
Thousands without power in Missouri, Illinois after storm
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Tens of thousands are without power in sweltering heat after a storm hit the St. Louis... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 8:15:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
UPDATE: Capital Gazette newspaper shooting suspect charged
(CNN) -- A suspect who had once filed a defamation suit against the Capital Gazette newspaper , is accused of... More >>
14 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
GOP again criticizes Sen. McCaskill over personal wealth
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican opponents of Missouri's Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill are criticizing her wealth as she makes a... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:21:00 AM CDT June 29, 2018 in News

Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
Fulton man charged with 6 counts of child sex crimes
FULTON - Patrick Metcalf, 53, was charged Wednesday with six counts of felony offenses relating to child sex crimes. ... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:19:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in Coverage From Callaway

Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
Rock Island Trail organizers meet with Columbia officials
COLUMBIA - City officials in Columbia are hoping to cash in on a new trail that will cross the entire... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:02:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
Gas prices are expected to increase Fourth of July week
COLUMBIA - Fourth of July travels may be a little more expensive this coming week. According to Gasbuddy, a smartphone... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
Insurance companies warn of rise in burglaries during summer months
COLUMBIA - While summer brings picnics, vacations and days by the pool, it can also bring more burglaries, according to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:37:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
Columbia pet store cleans up after break-in
COLUMBIA - A pet store on I-70 Dr. was broken into late Wednesday or early Thursday morning. Employees at... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 4:17:00 PM CDT June 28, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 91°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
8pm 90°
9pm 87°
10pm 85°
11pm 84°