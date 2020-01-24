Trump removes protections for waterways, aiding developers

22 hours 32 minutes 49 seconds ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:16:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News
By: Morgan Riddell, KOMU 8 Digital Producer & Associated Press

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt commended President Trump’s announcement that the Environmental Protection Agency has finalized its Waters of the U.S. rule. This rule reins in federal jurisdiction over Missouri waters under the Clean Water Act.

“I’m glad the Trump administration has listened to rural America and taken the necessary steps to undo and replace the misguided Waters of the U.S. rule," Sen. Blunt said in a press release. “I’ve heard from countless farmers, ranchers, small businesses owners, and elected officials who just simply said [Waters of the U.S.] would have not only driven up the costs but made it impossible for them to do their jobs."

According to the Associated Press, the changes promised by President Donald Trump in his first weeks in office would sharply scale back the government’s interpretation of which waterways qualify for protection against pollution and development under the half-century-old Clean Water Act. Trump says he is targeting federal rules and regulations that impose unnecessary burdens on businesses.

The changes had been sought by industry, developers and farmers, but opposed by environmental advocates and public health officials. They say the changes would make it harder to maintain a clean water supply for the American public and would threaten habitat and wildlife.

More News

Grid
List

Boone Electric reporting more than 180 outages
Boone Electric reporting more than 180 outages
COLUMBIA - Boone Electric Cooperative is reporting outages affecting nearly 5,000 customers Friday morning. The outages are reported across... More >>
26 minutes ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 10:22:00 AM CST January 24, 2020 in News

MU closes campus Friday due to weather
MU closes campus Friday due to weather
COLUMBIA - Officials with University of Missouri announced campus is closed Friday due to weather. The university earlier announced a... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 Friday, January 24, 2020 5:29:00 AM CST January 24, 2020 in News

Cougars get stung, fall to Hornets 85-72
Cougars get stung, fall to Hornets 85-72
ST. LOUIS, MO - The Columbia Cougars men's team fell to the Harris-Stowe State University Hornets 85-72 in St. Louis... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:37:58 PM CST January 23, 2020 in Sports

Sheriff addresses concerned neighbors about police department closure
Sheriff addresses concerned neighbors about police department closure
BELLE - The Maries County Sheriff addressed concerned Belle residents Thursday after the town closed its police department earlier this... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 10:19:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

15th ranked Cougars exterminate Hornets, improve to 16-3 on the season
15th ranked Cougars exterminate Hornets, improve to 16-3 on the season
ST. LOUIS, MO - The Columbia Cougars women's team took on conference opponent Harris-Stowe State University Hornets in St. Louis... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 8:57:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in Sports

Four Blues players to participate in 2020 NHL All Star Skills Weekend
Four Blues players to participate in 2020 NHL All Star Skills Weekend
ST. LOUIS, MO - Four members of the St. Louis Blues will participate in the 2020 NHL All Star Skills... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 8:26:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in Sports

STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
STORM MODE: Snowfall comes to an end Friday evening with 4-7" total accumulation
MID-MISSOURI - A multi-day storm system continues in central Missouri, eventually coming to an end this evening with snow accumulation... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 7:07:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in Weather

Jefferson City will tear down building at High St. and Madison
Jefferson City will tear down building at High St. and Madison
JEFFERSON CITY - After more than a year and a half of sitting empty, and with holes throughout, a Jefferson... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 6:16:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Winter weather school closures affect families without additional care
Winter weather school closures affect families without additional care
ASHLAND - Winter weather brings more than just frosty temperatures. It brings the unexpected. Especially when parents and grandparents are... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 5:06:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in Top Stories

Tiger volleyball expands 2020 roster with Arizona transfer
Tiger volleyball expands 2020 roster with Arizona transfer
COLUMBIA - There is a new face representing Mizzou volleyball as defensive specialist Erin Williamson will join the Tigers 2020... More >>
17 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 4:59:53 PM CST January 23, 2020 in Sports

Mid-Missouri cities check salt supply as winter progresses
Mid-Missouri cities check salt supply as winter progresses
JEFFERSON CITY - This winter has brought above-average levels of snow and ice to mid-Missouri, and now, crews across the... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 4:18:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Route 54 construction to begin in Cole County
Route 54 construction to begin in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - Construction on Route 54 south of Jefferson City will begin on Monday, January 27. The project is... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 3:32:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Columbia Police searching for man in assault case
Columbia Police searching for man in assault case
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of assault. The... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 2:42:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Six-Story hotel planned for downtown Columbia
Six-Story hotel planned for downtown Columbia
A replat of property at the northwest corner of Cherry and Hitt streets to accommodate plans for a six-story... More >>
20 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 2:21:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Longtime PBS anchor and MU alum Jim Lehrer dies
Longtime PBS anchor and MU alum Jim Lehrer dies
COLUMBIA - Jim Lehrer, the retired PBS anchorman and a graduate of the MU School of Journalism, died Thursday... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:59:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Prosecutors object to Joseph Elledge change of venue request
Prosecutors object to Joseph Elledge change of venue request
COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Knight is objecting to a defense request for change of venue in... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:22:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

Trump removes protections for waterways, aiding developers
Trump removes protections for waterways, aiding developers
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt commended President Trump’s announcement that the Environmental Protection Agency has finalized its Waters of... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 12:16:00 PM CST January 23, 2020 in News

US imposes visa rules for pregnant women on birth tourism
US imposes visa rules for pregnant women on birth tourism
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration on Thursday published new visa rules aimed at restricting “birth tourism,” in which women... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, January 23 2020 Jan 23, 2020 Thursday, January 23, 2020 11:15:00 AM CST January 23, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 33°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 4 active weather alerts
11am 33°
12pm 34°
1pm 34°
2pm 34°