Trump removes protections for waterways, aiding developers

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Roy Blunt commended President Trump’s announcement that the Environmental Protection Agency has finalized its Waters of the U.S. rule. This rule reins in federal jurisdiction over Missouri waters under the Clean Water Act.

“I’m glad the Trump administration has listened to rural America and taken the necessary steps to undo and replace the misguided Waters of the U.S. rule," Sen. Blunt said in a press release. “I’ve heard from countless farmers, ranchers, small businesses owners, and elected officials who just simply said [Waters of the U.S.] would have not only driven up the costs but made it impossible for them to do their jobs."

According to the Associated Press, the changes promised by President Donald Trump in his first weeks in office would sharply scale back the government’s interpretation of which waterways qualify for protection against pollution and development under the half-century-old Clean Water Act. Trump says he is targeting federal rules and regulations that impose unnecessary burdens on businesses.

The changes had been sought by industry, developers and farmers, but opposed by environmental advocates and public health officials. They say the changes would make it harder to maintain a clean water supply for the American public and would threaten habitat and wildlife.