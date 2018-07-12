Trump scheduled to attend fundraising event supporting Josh Hawley

COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump will be coming to Missouri to support Attorney General Josh Hawley as he campaigns for Sen. Claire McCaskill's seat. Word comes on the same day Vice President Mike Pence spoke on Hawley's behalf at a Kansas City appearance.

In a letter posted on the Cass County Republicans' website, Hawley said Trump will be in Kansas City July 24 for a fundraiser that will include a luncheon reception.

People who wish to attend the event must first contribute to Hawley's campaign. To attend, each person must contribute $1,000. For one picture with Trump at the event, a couple must donate $10,000, and if they'd like to participate in a roundtable with the president, the donation minimum is $25,000.