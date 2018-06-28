Trump seeks new health chief after Price resignation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is seeking a new health secretary after an outcry over flying on costly private charters for official travel led to the ouster of Tom Price.

The administration will also have to contend with renewed scrutiny of Cabinet members' travel. Following news reports about Price, the House Oversight and Government Reform committee launched a governmentwide investigation of travel by top political appointees.

Price is a 62-year-old former GOP congressman from the Atlanta suburbs. His pattern of costly trips angered his boss and was overshadowing the administration's agenda. Price'sregrets and a partial repayment couldn't save his job.

The $1 trillion Health and Human Services Department has 80,000 employees and jurisdiction over major insurance programs, advanced medical research, drug and food safety, public health, and disease prevention.