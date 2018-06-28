Trump speaks at Phyllis Schlafly funeral in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS- Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump made a brief stop in St. Louis Saturday afternoon.

Trump spoke at the funeral of conservative icon, Phyllis Schlafly. Schlafly passed away Monday at the age of 92 and is remembered for founding a conservative grass roots work organization called the Eagle Forum.

Trump spoke to attendees at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis and praised Schlafly for her life's work.

"A movement has lost its hero. And believe me, Phyllis was there for me when it was not at all fashionable, trust me. You have lost a mother, an amazing mother, and our country has lost a true patriot," Trump said.

Schlafly endorsed Trump in March.

"She was the ultimate happy warrior -- always smiling, but boy, could she be tough, we all know that," Trump said. "And in all of her battles, she never strayed from the one guiding principle. She was for America, and it was always, always America first."

Although it is unknown when Trump arrived at the funeral, he left about ten minutes after it began.