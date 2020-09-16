Trump spurns science on climate: 'Don't think science knows'

23 hours 28 minutes 9 seconds ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News
By: Jonathan Lemire, Aamer Madhani, Will Weissert and Ellen Knickmeyer (AP)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With the smell of California wildfires in the air, President Donald Trump on Monday ignored the scientific consensus that climate change is playing a central role in historic West Coast infernos and renewed his unfounded claim that failure to rake forest floors and clear dead timber is mostly to blame.

The fires are threatening to become another front in Trump’s reelection bid, which is already facing hurdles because of the coronavirus pandemic, joblessness and social unrest. His Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, in his own speech Monday said the destruction and mounting death toll across California, Oregon and Washington require stronger presidential leadership and labeled Trump a “climate arsonist.”

Trump traveled to Northern California to be briefed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state and federal officials. At one point, state Natural Resources Agency Secretary Wade Crowfoot urged the president to “recognize the changing climate and what it means to our forests.”

“If we ignore that science and sort of put our head in the sand and think it’s all about vegetation management, we’re not going to succeed together protecting Californians,” Crowfoot added.

Trump responded, “It will start getting cooler, just you watch.”

Crowfoot politely pushed back that he wished the science agreed with the president. Trump countered, “I don’t think science knows, actually.”

That striking moment came on a day of dueling campaign events, with Trump and Biden dramatically contrasting their outlooks on climate change — and the impact it has had on the record-setting fires ravaging the West Coast.

Trump’s suggestion that the planet is going to start to unexpectedly cool is at odds with reality, experts say.

“Maybe there is a parallel universe where a pot on the stove with the burner turned to high ‘starts getting cooler.’ But that is not our universe,” said Stanford University climate scientist Chris Field.

Biden lashed at Trump, saying the moment requires “leadership, not scapegoating” and that “it’s clear we are not safe in Donald Trump’s America.”

“This is another crisis, another crisis he won’t take responsibility for,” Biden said. He said that if voters give “a climate denier” another four years in the White House, “why would we be surprised that we have more of America ablaze?”

Trump, who was briefed during a stop near Sacramento before a campaign visit to Phoenix, had been mostly quiet as the catastrophe on the West Coast has unfolded over the past few weeks. He tweeted appreciation of firefighters and emergency responders on Friday, the first public comments he had made in weeks about the fires that have killed dozens, burned millions of acres and forced thousands from their homes.

The president arrived at at Sacramento McClellan Airport to the powerful scent of smoke from the fires burning some 90 miles away.

He contended anew that Democratic state leaders are to blame for failing to rake leaves and clear dead timber from forest floors. Trump offered no evidence to support his claim, and wildfire experts and forest managers say raking leaves makes no sense for vast U.S. wilderness and forests. And many of the blazes have roared through coastal chaparral and grasslands, not forest.

“When you have years of leaves, dried leaves on the ground, it just sets it up,” Trump said. “It’s really a fuel for a fire. So they have to do something about it.”

University of Colorado fire scientist Jennifer Balch called Trump’s deflecting blame on forest managers “infuriating.”

“It’s often hard to know what Trump means,” Balch added. “If by forest management he means clear-cutting, that’s absolutely the wrong solution to this problem. ... There’s no way we’re going to log our way out of this fire problem.”

Biden, who gave his climate speech in Delaware on Monday, released a $2 trillion plan in July to boost investment in clean energy and stop all climate-damaging emissions from U.S. power plants by 2035.

But as the wildfires rage, some climate activists have expressed frustration that Biden has not been more forceful on the issue. He has not embraced, for instance, some of the most progressive elements of the Green New Deal.

To that end, Biden in his address did not wade into political and policy disagreements among Democrats, progressive activists and even some Republicans who acknowledge the climate crisis. As he has before, Biden sought to frame his energy proposals as an immediate necessity and a long-term economic boon focusing more on new jobs and a cleaner economy that would offset any initial costs.

“Donald Trump’s climate denial may not have caused these fires and hurricanes,” Biden said. “But if he gets a second term, these hellish events will continue to become more common and more devastating and more deadly.”

Trump visited McClellan Park, a former U.S. Air Force Base about 10 miles outside Sacramento that is used by firefighters as a staging area for large aircraft used in combating blazes. Most of the largest firefighting aircraft have not been utilized in recent days due to heavy smoke limiting visibility.

Biden’s running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, will return to her home state Tuesday to meet with emergency service personnel to be briefed on the state’s wildfires.

In 2015, Trump stated bluntly: “I’m not a believer in global warming, I’m not a believer in man-made global warming.” After the publication of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report concluded climate change would hurt the economy, Trump said he read it but didn’t believe it. In September 2019, he falsely slammed the Green New Deal as an effort that would lead to “No more cows. No more planes ... no more people, right?”

Climate scientists say rising heat and worsening droughts in California consistent with climate change have expanded what had been the state’s autumn wildfire season to year-round, sparking bigger, deadlier and more frequent fires.

All five of the state’s largest fires in history have raged in the past three years, including the deadliest fire, a 2018 blaze that killed 85 people when it swept through the town of Paradise on the slopes of the Sierra Nevada. Trump during his Monday visit awarded seven members of the California National Guard the Distinguished Flying Cross for the rescue of dozens of Californians during the 2018 Paradise fires.

An analysis out in August from Stanford climate and wildfire researcher Michael Goss and others found that a nearly 2-degree (1 Celsius) rise in autumn temperatures and 30 percent drop in rainfall has more than doubled the number of autumn days with extreme fire weather over the past 40 years.

___

Weissert reported from Wilmington, Del., Knickmeyer from Oklahoma City and Madhani from Chicago. Associated Press writers Bill Barrow in Atlanta, Juliet Williams in San Francisco and Seth Borenstein in Kensington, Maryland, contributed reporting.

More News

Grid
List

Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94
Bill Gates Sr., father of Microsoft co-founder, dies at 94
SEATTLE (AP) — William H. Gates II, a lawyer and philanthropist best known as the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill... More >>
13 minutes ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 6:15:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 16
Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 16
Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error In a press release Tuesday morning, the Columbia/Boone County... More >>
58 minutes ago Wednesday, September 16 2020 Sep 16, 2020 Wednesday, September 16, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 16, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: JC Schools reports 11 new student cases
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: JC Schools reports 11 new student cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:30:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Cole County mobile food pantry adopts contactless drive-thru
Cole County mobile food pantry adopts contactless drive-thru
JEFFERSON CITY -- The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri and the United Way of Central Missouri took its... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 5:15:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy may harm childhood development, study finds
Depression and anxiety during and after pregnancy may harm childhood development, study finds
(CNN) -- A mother's depression and anxiety from conception through the first year of the baby's life is associated with... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 4:52:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
Missouri announces football student ticket distribution guidelines
COLUMBIA- When the Missouri football team plays Alabama in the season opener Sept. 26, at least 1,000 student tickets... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 4:13:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Forgivable loans to help Columbia businesses in need
Forgivable loans to help Columbia businesses in need
COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia Housing Programs Division opened the application for its recovery loan program Tuesday. The... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 2:23:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

'Twindemic': Flu season meets COVID-19, what to expect
'Twindemic': Flu season meets COVID-19, what to expect
COLUMBIA - Flu season is coming up and health experts are warning of a possible ‘twindemic’ when the flu and... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

MU Health Care launches weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic
MU Health Care launches weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic
COLUMBIA - MU Health Care is opening a weekly drive-thru flu shot clinic on Saturday mornings at its South Providence... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:34:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error
Boone County Health Department updates positivity rate after reporting error
COLUMBIA - In a press release Tuesday morning, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) corrected and updated... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:11:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

MU students face expulsion, suspension for COVID-19 guideline violations
MU students face expulsion, suspension for COVID-19 guideline violations
COLUMBIA- Two University of Missouri students face expulsion and three students face suspension after failing to follow COVID-19 rules and... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

CPS discusses guidance for athletics, how it differs from virtual learning
CPS discusses guidance for athletics, how it differs from virtual learning
COLUMBIA - At the Columbia Public Schools board meeting on Monday night, district members discussed with board members about the... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 11:21:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Louisville has settled Breonna Taylor's wrongful death lawsuit
Louisville has settled Breonna Taylor's wrongful death lawsuit
(CNN) -- The city of Louisville, Kentucky, has settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Breonna Taylor... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:52:51 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Man sentenced for selling erectile dysfunction drugs as herbal supplements
Man sentenced for selling erectile dysfunction drugs as herbal supplements
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. ( KCTV/KSMO ) -- You might have been to a bachelor party or 50th birthday where someone... More >>
19 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:34:29 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
DATA: Tracking COVID-19 by mid-Missouri counties
MISSOURI- As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. The... More >>
21 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

'Oracle just completely saved the day': TikTok users react to looming deal
'Oracle just completely saved the day': TikTok users react to looming deal
New York (CNN Business) — As news spread that Oracle had reached an agreement to become TikTok's partner in the... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:15:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Trump spurns science on climate: 'Don't think science knows'
Trump spurns science on climate: 'Don't think science knows'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — With the smell of California wildfires in the air, President Donald Trump on Monday ignored the... More >>
23 hours ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 15
Here's what you need to know this morning: Tuesday, Sept. 15
CPS discusses four phase plan to bring students back to buildings At the Columbia Public Schools’ Board of Education... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 Tuesday, September 15, 2020 5:30:00 AM CDT September 15, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 62°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
7am 60°
8am 62°
9am 66°
10am 70°