Trump to address 'crisis of Islamist extremism'

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP)- Donald Trump will tell Muslim leaders that stamping out terror threats will require "honestly confronting the crisis of Islamist extremism and the Islamist terror groups it inspires."

That's according to excerpts released by the White House ahead of Trump's speech Sunday calling for unity across the Muslim world in the fight against terrorism.

Trump will tell an audience of leaders of Muslim-majority countries that he is "not here to lecture" and "not here to tell other people how to live, what to do, who to be, or how to worship."

He'll say that, "This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilizations," but "a battle between good and evil."

Trump often used anti-Islamic rhetoric during his presidential campaign and repeatedly stressed the need to say the words "radical Islamic terrorism." That phrase was missing from a draft of the speech obtained by The Associated Press last week.