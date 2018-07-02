Trump to speak in St. Charles Wednesday

ST. CHARLES (AP) — President Donald Trump will be in St. Charles for a speech Wednesday, his second visit to Missouri in three months.

The speech announced Monday comes as Trump and other Republicans seek tax reform. The House passed a $1.5 trillion bill and Senate GOP leaders hope to push their bill through this week. The package blends a sharp reduction in top corporate and business tax rates with more modest relief for individuals.

Trump also discussed the need for tax reform in August in Springfield.

Republican Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley's office says Hawley will be at the event and supports the tax plan. Hawley is running for Senate in 2018, seeking to unseat Democrat Claire McCaskill.

A message left with the office of Republican Gov. Eric Greitens was not immediately returned.