Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned

16 hours 3 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 8:50:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is moving forward with plans for President Donald Trump to deliver his State of the Union speech next week in front of a joint session of Congress — despite a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requesting he delay it.

The White House sent an email to the House sergeant-at-arms asking to schedule a walk-through in anticipation of a Jan. 29 address, according to a White House official who was not authorized to discuss the planning by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.

"Nancy Pelosi made the invitation to the president on the State of the Union. He accepted," said White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders. "At this point, we're moving forward."

The move is the latest in a game of political brinkmanship between Trump and the House speaker as they remain locked in an increasingly personal standoff over Trump's demand for border wall funding that has forced a partial government shutdown that is now in its second month.

The maneuvering began last week when Pelosi sent a letter to Trump suggesting that he either deliver the speech in writing or postpone it until after the partial government shutdown is resolved, citing security concerns. But the White House maintains Pelosi never formally rescinded her invitation, and is, in essence, calling her bluff.

"She has not canceled it. She asked us to postpone it," White House spokesman Hogan Gidley said in an interview Tuesday with Fox News Channel.
"We have no announcement at this time," he said, "but Nancy Pelosi does not dictate to the president when he will or will not have a conversation with the American people."

At the same time, the White House is continuing to work on contingency plans to give Trump a backup in case the joint-session plans fall through. The president cannot speak in front of a joint session of Congress without both chambers' explicit permission. A resolution needs to be agreed to by both chambers specifying the date and time for receiving an address from the president.

Officials have been considering a list of potential alternative venues, including a rally-style event, an Oval office address— as Pelosi previously suggested — a speech before the Senate chamber, and even a return visit to the U.S.-Mexico border as Trump is expected to continue to hammer the need for a barrier, according to two others familiar with the discussions.

Multiple versions are also being drafted to suit the final venue.

The Constitution states only that the president "shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union," meaning the president can speak anywhere he chooses or give his update in writing. But a joint address in the House chamber, in front of lawmakers from both parties, the Supreme Court justices and invited guests, provides the kind of grand backdrop that is hard to mimic and that this president, especially, enjoys.

Still, North Carolina's House Speaker Tim Moore wrote a letter inviting Trump to deliver the speech in the North Carolina House chamber. And Michigan House Speaker Lee Chatfield on Friday invited Trump to deliver the address at the state Capitol in Lansing instead.

Trump called Moore Monday evening, according to his office, and spoke by phone with Chatfield Tuesday morning, Chatfield tweeted.

"I understand you have other plans for #SOTU, but as we discussed, I look forward to hosting you in Michigan again soon," Chatfield wrote.

Pelosi in her letter had cited the impact of the ongoing shutdown on the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Secret Service, questioning whether they could secure the speech given that they have been operating without funding.

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen responded by assuring that DHS and Secret Service were "fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union."
Asked about the letter by reporters Tuesday, Pelosi did not address the White House's decision, saying only: "We just want people to get paid for their work."

Senior White House staff had been in a morning huddle discussing the upcoming speech when news of Pelosi's letter first broke on TV. The power play — which Trump countered by revoking Pelosi's use of a military aircraft, thereby canceling a congressional delegation visit to Afghanistan — had put the status of the marquee speech in limbo, leaving staff scrambling to figure out how to proceed.

"We'll keep you posted," Sanders had told reporters when asked for a status update Friday.

In their standoff, Trump has also accused Pelosi of behaving "irrationally," while Pelosi has refused to negotiate with Trump on border funding until he agrees to reopen the government.

In a tweet Sunday, Trump wrote that he was "still thinking about the State of the Union speech" and that there were "so many options - including doing it as per your written offer (made during the Shutdown, security is no problem), and my written acceptance."

"While a contract is a contract," he wrote, "I'll get back to you soon!"

More News

Grid
List

At least 5 people killed at SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida
At least 5 people killed at SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida
CNN - A gunman who barricaded himself in a SunTrust Bank in Florida killed at least five people in... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 9:16:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Meth trafficking investigation leads to five arrests in Callaway County
Meth trafficking investigation leads to five arrests in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Deputies with the Callaway County Sheriff's Office arrested five Columbia residents Wednesday after a drug investigation. ... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 8:51:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Airport manager: Government shutdown is having 'no impacts' at COU
Airport manager: Government shutdown is having 'no impacts' at COU
COLUMBIA - The partial government shutdown is having "no impacts" on operations at the Columbia Regional Airport, the airport's manager... More >>
5 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 7:22:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Missouri Lawmakers propose changes to Title IX process
Missouri Lawmakers propose changes to Title IX process
JEFFERSON CITY- Two bills proposed by Republican lawmakers may change how Missouri colleges handle Title IX cases. “Senate Bill... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 6:31:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Columbia woman sentenced to life after child drowns
Columbia woman sentenced to life after child drowns
LAWRENCE (AP) — A 26-year-old Missouri woman who intentionally drove her car into the Kansas River with her two children... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 4:57:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Former Missouri deputy sentenced to death asks for new trial
Former Missouri deputy sentenced to death asks for new trial
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A former sheriff's deputy and Missouri correctional officer who was sentenced to death for a double... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 3:47:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

MUPD investigating death of student on campus
MUPD investigating death of student on campus
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is investigating the death of a 19-year-old student who was found unresponsive... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 2:27:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Callaway County grants more than $10,000 to domestic violence shelters
Callaway County grants more than $10,000 to domestic violence shelters
FULTON - The Callaway County Commission granted more than $10,000 to Coalition Against Rape and Domestic Violence in Callaway County... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 2:20:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Moberly man worried government shutdown could make it harder to pay his rent
Moberly man worried government shutdown could make it harder to pay his rent
MOBERLY - Housing advocates said there is not enough money to fund housing vouchers if the government shutdown stretches into... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 1:51:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Filing: Investigation ongoing in Missouri boat accident
Filing: Investigation ongoing in Missouri boat accident
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The government says several people are targets or subjects of a criminal investigation into a Missouri... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 12:36:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in Top Stories

Snow brings extra cash, with risks
Snow brings extra cash, with risks
COLUMBIA - Mid-Missouri has seen 17 inches of snow within the month of January. A large amount, not seen in... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 12:26:00 PM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Prosecutor says he wouldn't have filed charges in Ahmonta Harris shooting
Prosecutor says he wouldn't have filed charges in Ahmonta Harris shooting
COLUMBIA - Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight on Wednesday released the results of his investigation into the shooting death of... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 11:40:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Despite government shutdown, tax refunds expected to go out on time
Despite government shutdown, tax refunds expected to go out on time
COLUMBIA - Less than a week before the start of tax season, the Internal Revenue Service is bringing back thousands... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 10:28:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Ex-Cub Scout leader charged with abusing 7 children
Ex-Cub Scout leader charged with abusing 7 children
O'FALLON (AP) — New court filings say a former Cub Scouts leader sexually abused at least seven children. The... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 9:47:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in Top Stories

Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned
Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House is moving forward with plans for President Donald Trump to deliver his State of... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 8:50:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg jumps into 2020 race
Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg jumps into 2020 race
(CNN) -- Pete Buttigieg, the 37-year-old openly gay mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who served in the Navy during the... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 8:45:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News

Cold weather, icy road conditions lead to schools closings and delays
Cold weather, icy road conditions lead to schools closings and delays
COLUMBIA - Cold weather that moved in overnight has caused some wet roads to become icy, prompting a number of... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, January 23 2019 Jan 23, 2019 Wednesday, January 23, 2019 5:52:00 AM CST January 23, 2019 in News

City Council passes 4 percent water rate hike
City Council passes 4 percent water rate hike
COLUMBIA – The Columbia City Council passed a four percent increase in revenue from water fees. There were four... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 Tuesday, January 22, 2019 10:27:00 PM CST January 22, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 19°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
1am 20°
2am 21°
3am 22°
4am 23°