Trustees Still Undecided on Boone Hospital Lease

However, other board members are still undecided.

"We need to look at all the issues that are being brought to us as trustees from the physicians, from the staff, from the general public, from the business," said trustee Llona Weiss, "from all the people who love and care about Boone Hospital."

The key issue is if Boone County should receive more of the hospital's annual profits, rather than BJC.

"It's almost as if BJC has received a handsome profit for running the hospital," said McDavid, "and yet we are going to have to use our credit card to go add to our facilities."

Although the trustees disagree about the lease, they do agree on one thing.

"Healthcare is our mission in the hospital," said Weiss, "and that's what we need to keep foremost in our minds."

The trustees must decide by the end of this year whether to end the lease early, which would return local control to the hospital in two years, rather than in 2011.