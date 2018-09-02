Trying to Bring Troops Back Fast by Fasting

Fasting will continue through Sept. 21, International Peace Day. The group plans for one supporter to fast one day, then another supporter will fast the next day and so on, until the 21st. The coalition said at least three people have signed up to fast on most days.

"I need to show that I am just as strongly committed to peace as others are to war," explained Melissa Nigh of Fulton. "And by fasting, by putting my body on the line, I'm showing solidarity with the Iraqi people and with the U.S. troops."

A national peace organization, Code Pink, started the fast in July on the White House lawn.