Trying to Heel the Pain

1 decade 9 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, September 05 2007 Sep 5, 2007 Wednesday, September 05, 2007 6:55:26 PM CDT September 05, 2007 in News

This kind of exam used to be excruciating for Marites Denga. Left foot pain brought her to Podiatrist Michelle Detwieller.

"This sharp burning pain coming from the middle part of my foot. It is very painful to walk; yes it's really painful and that you could hardly walk," said Denga.

It was Plantar Fascitis. It causes severe heel pain especially in the morning, and affects nearly 2,500,000 people in the United States

"It's an inflammation of the supporting soft tissue structure on the bottom of your foot," said Dr. Detweiler.

As a nurse Marites is on her feet a lot, and these shoes make matter worse.

"You need to be in a sneaker type shoe gear with firm support around the back of your heel through the arch more of a well cushioned platform." Arch supports in your shoes can help. A night splint while sleeping is often recommended. In severe cases, cortisone injections might be needed.

But Dr. Detweiller says the best thing you can do for this type of foot problem is stretching.

"Before you step out of bed reach down grab the front of your foot and pull up. You'll feel a stretch in the arch area you should hold this for a period of 10 to 15 seconds before you put your first step on the ground in the morning," demonstrated Detweiller.

A recent study followed 82 patients for more than two years and found 90% of those who followed a simple stretching routine required no further treatment.

Knee Arthritis

Arthritis of the knee may be a warning sign of cancer, according to a new study. Researchers looked at patients diagnosed with mild knee arthritis treated at one medical center over a six year period. They found arthritis was the first sign of undiagnosed non-small cell lung cancer in just under two percent of the cases.

All of the eventual lung cancer patients were middle aged men who had been lifelong heavy smokers. When the lung cancer was removed, the knee symptoms disappeared. Experts say that because this form of cancer is difficult to treat unless it's caught early, knee pain could be an important warning signal.

A Family that Eats Together, Stays Together

Sitting down to eat as a family could have long lasting health benefits for your teenagers. A new study from the University of Minnesota found adolescents who eat dinner with their families are more likely to adopt healthier eating habits as young adults including eating more fruits and vegetables.

These teens were also more likely to eat dinner more frequently as adults and consumed foods high in calcium, magnesium, potassium and fiber. For young women, they were more likely to eat breakfast each day when they regularly ate with the family as a teen.

