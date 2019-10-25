Trying to Prevent Suicides

The state Department of Health said Missouri's suicide rate is higher than the national average.

Lincoln University professor Gabrielle Malfatto-Rachell said, "We have about 12 deaths per 100,000 due to suicide. This is a number that is both for the general population and increasingly in the Army also."

Alan Davidson of the Army Research Laboratory added, "[At] this time, we are sending soldiers off to the world. They have a lot of stress in life. They have a lot of stress in the family life. Anything we can do to learn a better way to prevent suicide is a big benefit to the military, to our community, to our country."

Professor Larry Ross studies the African-American population. He said its suicide rates are highest in the South and in the Midwest.

"With multi-approaches, we will find out what we can do from those perspectives. Of course we will coordinate all these."

Researchers in 10 fields, including psychology, biology, social work and political science, will work together in the next year, collecting data and looking for patterns in suicidal behavior.