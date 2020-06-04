Tryps Camp offers theater classes online

Monday, June 01 2020
By: Sierra Downing, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Many camps are choosing to go virtual this year so that parents can still give their children an educational and active summer. Tryps, a theater camp is choosing to have an online platform as well via Zoom.

Executive artistic director, Jill Womack said she felt it was too soon to try to bring everyone back together at Stephens College where the camp is usually ran.

She also thinks there was not enough cleaning supplies readily available to do so.

This camp will have no more than 48 members a week for the online platform where kids are learning skits, dances, and crafts depending on the age group.

"I have no problem with them [her children] being online because they are up moving, dancing, and learning," Courtney Walsh said.

Walsh is able to have teachers and camp members come from all over the US to do new skits and dances each week since they are learning via Zoom.

"What's really nice is that I can have some of my friends from areas like LA possibly do master classes for me since they can't fly all the way here," Womack said.

Womack is unsure if they will try to have an in-person camp in July, but she is hopeful.

