TRYPS Children's Theater Catches Fire

COLUMBIA - Fire fighters responded to a fire at the Columbia mall early Sunday morning. The fire broke out in the storage area of TRYPS children's theater, behind Target. Around 6 a.m. fire crews forced entry into the theater and found a considerable amount of smoke and water.

Sprinklers contained the fire and crews put out the rest, the fire department estimated structural damages at about $2,500

Volunteers got to work as soon crews cleared the scene.



"Aside from the monetary value and the clean up effort which will be extensive, I'm just so grateful it was when we did not have children in our camps or in our classes," said Executive Artistic Director Jill Womack.

Musical, lighting, and sound equipment were lost, along with dozens of vintage costumes. Womack believes it was an electrical fire from a circuit from the former tenants.

Authorities are still investigating.