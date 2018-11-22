TSA reminds what you can and can't fly with during holiday season

11 months 17 hours 4 minutes ago Thursday, December 21 2017 Dec 21, 2017 Thursday, December 21, 2017 3:03:00 PM CST December 21, 2017 in Top Stories
By: Hailey Jennings, KOMU Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - With the number of travelers expected to increase dramatically this weekend, thanks to the holiday and schools dismissing, the Transportation Security Administration reminded air travelers about some things they'll want to be sure to leave at home.

Agents held a demonstration Thursday on what passengers can and can not bring aboard. The goal was to help the check-in process go easier as well.

TSA Regional Spokes person Mark Howell said the top most common prohibited items brought to the airport are liquids, despite rules restricting them being in place for years. 

Howell said on average at Columbia Regional airport, 50 pounds of items per month are collected, but if liquids were included the number would be much higher.

There is only one exception for bringing a liquid over 3.4 ounces.

"If you're traveling with medically necessary liquids and that could be medications, breast milk formula, thing to feed a child, those will be allowed through the checkpoint, said Howell."

Howell showed a table of prohibited items surrendered at the Columbia Regional airport.

The number of items are surrendered increases during the holidays. 

He said despite some beliefs, the TSA does not confiscate items.

"Every time we have a prohibited item that comes to the check point like a kinfe or a  tool or something like that, we're gonna give the passengers the option to get rid of it," said Howell.

Options passengers have include:

  1. Putting the item in your vehicle
  2. Go back to the ticket counter and check it in your checked bag
  3. If someone dropped you off, give the item to that person

During the holidays people travel with gifts, and the TSA reminded that passengers must travel with gifts unwrapped. Agents at checkpoints will unwrap gifts regardless. The TSA recommends using gifts bags if you are transporting gifts.

Another common thing TSA sees during the holidays is people trying to bring snow globes aboard, which are also not allowed. 

Other often-collected items not allowed in carry-on luggage include knives, some tools and ammunition.

The TSA said agents have collected four guns at Columbia Regional Airport this year, and collected 100 guns combined at Missouri airports.

"Nationwide we are seeing the trend go way up as well, last year we had a total of 3,391 guns across the US. That number has skyrocketed and it's up over 4,000 so far this year," Howell said. 

Federal Security Director for the state of Missouri, Jim Spriggs, said situations with dangerous items, like explosives, are directed to law enforcement.

"We engage law enforcement. We aren't properly trained, like if it's a gun," Spriggs said.

They can also call larger coordination centers, located in Saint Louis or Kansas City.

"At both of those airports they have explosive experts, he said, "They have access to other federal agencies."

You can bring a gun in checked luggage if it's packed properly. You can find instructions at the TSA's website.

Howell said these rules aren't created to cause a hassle.

"A lot of the times over the holidays and really through out the year people are upset that we have to ask them to surrender these items at the checkpoint We're not here to hassle you or separate you from your items. We just wanna make sure you get to point A and point B safely," said Howell.

Spriggs said more prohibited items are seen during the holidays because of first-time fliers.

"During the holiday people are less experienced and because of that we see more prohibited items. Experienced travelers have a tendency to check first," said Spriggs.

But for frequent airport flier Jihyun Park, a Chicago native visiting Columbia, it's not so simple. She said she still runs into difficulties at check in.

"They told me I can't travel with my skirt because of the silver zipper," she said. "They told me not to wear this skirt next time."

Howell recommends getting to the airport an hour and a half before for holiday travel. 

You can find the list of what not to bring with guidelines online at www.tsa.gov

You can also use their tools app, where you type in the tool and it will tell you if the item is prohibited. 

"Make sure you do a five minute sweep of you bag before you come to the airport and that's really going to keep you out of trouble and keep the lines moving," said Howell. 

More News

Grid
List

Man convicted in Flood of '93 insists on innocence 25 years later
Man convicted in Flood of '93 insists on innocence 25 years later
JEFFERSON CITY - Only one person has ever been convicted of intentionally causing a catastrophe in Missouri, and to this... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 4:35:00 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

School of the Osage administrators named in sexual abuse lawsuit
School of the Osage administrators named in sexual abuse lawsuit
MILLER COUNTY - A new complaint filed in federal court Tuesday said adminstrators with the School of the Osage school... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 4:24:00 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

What you need to know about flying drones and privacy
What you need to know about flying drones and privacy
COLUMBIA - To many, drones are toys, but not to the Federal Aviation Association (FAA). The FAA reports 1000s... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 4:00:00 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Local health department reiterates national romaine lettuce warning
Local health department reiterates national romaine lettuce warning
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Deptartment of Public Health and Human Services is echoing the CDC and FDA’s warning to... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 3:53:00 PM CST November 21, 2018 in Continuous News

UPDATE: Matthes to get nearly $180,000 in severance pay
UPDATE: Matthes to get nearly $180,000 in severance pay
COLUMBIA - Mike Matthes, who announced Tuesday he will resign as city manager, will get nearly $180,000 in severance pay,... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 3:26:46 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Boone County deputies arrest two men on child pornography charges
Boone County deputies arrest two men on child pornography charges
BOONE COUNTY - Deputies arrested two men not from Boone County on child pornography charges over a span of two... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 3:24:51 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Ceremony celebrates MU football stadium project
Ceremony celebrates MU football stadium project
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Athletics, Reinhardt Construction and Mortenson Construction hosted a ceremony to commemorate progress made on the... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 2:56:00 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Police: woman with weapon steals Playstation during exchange
Police: woman with weapon steals Playstation during exchange
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a woman who reportedly stole a Playstation 4 after making an arrangement to buy... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 2:37:42 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Better Business Bureau warns mid-Missourians of possible holiday scam
Better Business Bureau warns mid-Missourians of possible holiday scam
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Better Business Bureau is advising people to ignore the Secret Sister Gift Exchange. "Ignore it.... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 1:38:00 PM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Columbia police investigating bank robbery
Columbia police investigating bank robbery
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for the man who robbed a bank in downtown Columbia early Tuesday afternoon. The... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 11:01:00 AM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Mid-Missouri home to state's pecan capital
Mid-Missouri home to state's pecan capital
BRUNSWICK – Pecan trees are the root of Brunswick’s tourism industry, and this town is “nuts” about pecans. The... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 8:07:00 AM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Increased holiday travel means more troopers on the road
Increased holiday travel means more troopers on the road
COLUMBIA - It's one of the busiest travel holidays of the year. According to AAA, this year is... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 5:50:00 AM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Timeline leading up to Matthes' resignation
Timeline leading up to Matthes' resignation
COLUMBIA - City Manager Mike Matthes' handling of the community policing efforts could be cited as a big reason for... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, November 21 2018 Nov 21, 2018 Wednesday, November 21, 2018 12:06:00 AM CST November 21, 2018 in News

Partnership Against Hunger collects 12,000 lbs of food for food bank
Partnership Against Hunger collects 12,000 lbs of food for food bank
COLUMBIA - The 17th annual Partnership Against Hunger collected nearly 12,000 pounds of food and more than $42,000 in monetary... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 11:30:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Miller County investigation leads to 12 arrests on drug, weapons charges
Miller County investigation leads to 12 arrests on drug, weapons charges
MILLER COUNTY - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office conducted a large investigation on November 11 and 12 by the United... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 7:31:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Race Matters, Friends reacts to Matthes' resignation
Race Matters, Friends reacts to Matthes' resignation
COLUMBIA - City Manager Mike Matthes announced his resignation Tuesday morning and it has caused a lot of reactions from... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 6:37:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

CDC issues alert to avoid romaine lettuce
CDC issues alert to avoid romaine lettuce
WASHINGTON DC - Health officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an alert for consumers to avoid... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 6:19:00 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News

Missouri Gov. Parson revises Greitens' ethics order
Missouri Gov. Parson revises Greitens' ethics order
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is renewing a lobbying ban for members of his office. Parson... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, November 20 2018 Nov 20, 2018 Tuesday, November 20, 2018 5:46:59 PM CST November 20, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 37°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
4am 35°
5am 34°
6am 33°
7am 36°