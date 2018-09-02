TSA Strips Sock Monkey of Fake Sidearm at Lambert

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A sock monkey stuffed animal that was dressed as a cowboy had to leave his tiny sidearm behind before departing from Lambert-St. Louis International Airport.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Phyllis McDill May sews the dolls for gifts and for sale. The 57-year-old suburban Seattle woman says it seemed extreme for a Transportation Security Administration agent to confiscate a miniature toy revolver.

The TSA says that "realistic replicas of firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags." But May thinks the monkey's 2-inch-long gun was not that realistic. The gun weighs less than an ounce, and although its trigger and hammer move, the barrel is solid.

However, there is a real gun in the same size range, the 2.2 inches long SwissMiniGun.