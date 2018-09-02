Tucker's Field Goals Lift Ravens Over Chiefs

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Ray Rice ran for 101 yards, Justin Tucker made all three of his field goal attempts and the Baltimore Ravens defense kept the Kansas City Chiefs out of the end zone in the fourth quarter to preserve a 9-6 victory Sunday.

Joe Flacco threw for 187 yards and was picked off once, but the Ravens (4-1) were still able to come up with enough points to beat the Chiefs (1-4), who turned it over four times.

Matt Cassel threw for 92 yards, was intercepted twice and credited with two lost fumbles before leaving in the fourth quarter with what the Chiefs described as a head injury.

Brady Quinn entered and led Kansas City to another field goal by Ryan Succop, but the Chiefs defense couldn't get the ball back and Baltimore ran out the clock.