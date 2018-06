Tuesday, April 1: Local Scores

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area on Tuesday, April 1.

High School Baseball

Mexico 7, Kirksville 1

Fulton 12, Eldon 4

North Callaway 12, Wellsville 2

Hallsville 9, Osage 0

NAIA Baseball

William Woods 12, Park 4

NCAA Baseball

SIU 4, Missouri 2

NAIA Softball

William Woods 12, St. Louis College of Pharmacy 0 (5 innings)

William Woods 17, St. Louis College of Pharmacy 0 (5 innings)

Columbia College 4, Park 3

Columbia College 10, Park 2

Mid-America Nazarene 7, (18) Central Methodist 6

(18) Central Methodist 7, Mid-America 4