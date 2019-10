Tuesday, April 8: Local Scores

MID-MISSOURI - Here are some local scores from around the area on Tuesday, April 8.

High School Baseball

Boonville 7, Mexico 0

North Callaway 1, Elsberry 4

Harrisburg 6, Eugene 2

Hallsville 7, California 2

Sacred Heart 9, Northwest 0

NCAA Baseball

Missouri 9, Missouri St. 4

NAIA Softball

The scheduled doubleheader between Columbia College and Stephens College was postponed until Monday, April 14 due to inclement weather.