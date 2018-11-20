Tuesday Bridge Closure on Route J Postponed

HANNIBAL -The bridge closure, originally scheduled for Tuesday on Route J is postponed for several weeks.

Originally, the South Fork Fabius River Bridge located between Knox County Roads 37 and 129 north of Hurdland was set to be closed. A new closure date has not been set yet.

A notice with the new work schedule and closure date will be available mid to late May.

For more information about this bridge or others in the Safe & Sound Bridge Program, contact MoDOT.