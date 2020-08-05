Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Miller, Osage counties report first COVID-19 deaths

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Tuesday, August 4 will become available below:

7 p.m.: Miller, Osage counties report first COVID-19 deaths

4 p.m.: 21 additional cases recorded in Boone County

The Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services reported 21 new cases Tuesday afternoon. Additionally, it was announced that a case from Saturday was redistributed to a different county, so the current numbers reflect the change. There are currently 1,281 cases in Boone County, with 216 of them currently active.

2 p.m.: Missouri reports 1,193 additional cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 1,193 additional cases, they also reported 11 deaths within the last 24 hours. There are currently 54,080 confirmed positive patients in the state.

11:45 a.m.: Blair Oaks R-II School District announces back to school plan

Blair Oaks R-II School District released its plan for reopening school and classes to students on Tuesday.

The plan is under the assumption that things may change and the district will be flexible around the ever-changing COVID-19 environment.

"The “traditional” school experience as it was known prior to the onset of the pandemic may likely be different, as will many of the day-to-day practices of schools," the plan said.

The school district has split each assessment into three separate categories to best assess each situation. Green means there is low community spread. Yellow means moderate community spread, and red means there is a substantial amount of spread in the community and school district.

The district plans to increase sanitation and physical distancing, like many other school districts in Missouri.

The district is working with the Cole County Health Department to asses each situation and has made two more plans for if the district needs to stop in-person classes.

11:00 a.m.: Helias High School announces back to school plan

"We will require masks, increased hand washing and temperature checks," the plan said. "We will encourage social distancing, perform additional cleaning procedures and have added plexiglass barriers to help protect both students and staff in high traffic areas."

If a student is sick at school, they will be sent to the nurses office and will have their temperature checked. "If a student has a fever of 100.4 or greater, the student will be sent home and not allowed to return to school the next day AND until they have been fever-free for 24 hours, without using any fever-reducing agents."

There will be a quarantine room for students experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

If a student or faculty member has a positive test result, all families will be notified via textcaster, and students will be dismissed from school.

School mass will be outside if weather allows.

Helias has a plan for if the school goes all online.

9:30 a.m.: Midwest Petroleum in violation of Columbia mask ordinance

On July 23, an enforcement officer visited Midwest Petroleum on Rangeline Street after receiving a citizen complaint about the store violating the mask ordinance.

The officer saw both employees and customers not wearing masks, according to a report. An employee was handling food without a mask, and many were working with customers within one feet of eachother.

The manager told the officer the store's regional manager said employees could not ask customers to wear a mask, and to disregard the ordinance. The report said the officer tried to offer educational resources and the manager refused them.

The case has been forwarded to the City of Columbia prosecuting attorney for further action.