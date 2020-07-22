Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Testing available to state legislators during special session

7:45 p.m.: Testing available to state legislators during special session

The Department of Health and Senior Services will provide free, voluntary COVID-19 tests to members of the Missouri General Assembly beginning Wednesday.

The testing is also available to anyone who works in the capital building, according to a news release.

The special session will start Monday, July 27, according to an announcement from Gov. Parson last week.

The session will bring together senators and representatives from all over the state. According to the release, the session will focus on addressing violent crime in Missouri.

“Members of the General Assembly have expressed an interest in voluntary testing availability during the upcoming special session. After seeing the experience another state legislature had recently, we felt this was a reasonable request,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “This opportunity is available because of the Governor’s testing initiative which has significantly expanded testing capacity throughout the state, in regards to both volume and accessibility.”

For those working in the Capitol, appointments will be available July 22-23 and July 27-28.

CARES Act funding will be used to provide this testing, according to the release. More information regarding COVID-19 can be found at health.mo.gov/coronavirus.



7:30 p.m.: 60 libraries across Missouri will receive coronavirus relief grant funding



The list of libraries to receive funding can be found here.

6 p.m.: Jefferson City requires masks in public meetings

Jefferson City is requiring face masks in all indoor city meetings. The proclamation was issued July 20. Anyone over the age of 10 is required to wear a face mask that covers both the nose and mouth. People are encouraged to bring their own masks, but city staff will also have masks available.

5:30 p.m.: Hy-Vee to hand out more than 3 million masks

Hy-Vee announced in effort to combat COVID-19, they will hand out free masks to those who enter the store starting Monday, July 27. The company will distribute more than 3 million masks to support the CDC's recommendation to wear face coverings.

4 p.m.: Boone County reports 27 new cases

The Boone County Health Department reported 27 new active cases in the county. There are now 927 cases of COVID-19, 210 cases currently active. There have been 3 COVID-19 related deaths in the county.

Boone County also adjusted yesterday's reported numbers. The current numbers posted reflect the adjustments.

2 p.m.: State confirms record single-day jump

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed an additional 1,138 cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 34,762. The previous record for a single-day increase was 954, and occurred July 18.

Eleven more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,143.

12:45 p.m.: SSM Health St. Marys Hospital updates visitor guidelines

Starting Wednesday, July 22, SSM Health St. Marys Hospital in Jefferson City all non-COVID positive patients are allowed to have one visitor per day, over the age of 16, during designated hours. Family Birth Center patients are allowed one support person for the length of the stay. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations. Visitors must enter through the Outpatient Entrance between 5 am and 5:30 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am until 2 pm on the weekend.

The following guidelines are in place:

Masks or face coverings are required at all times. Visitors are expected to bring their own masks.

All entrants are subject to screening, including temperature check, before entering the facility.

Visitors are to stay in the patient room or designated waiting area.

Visitors must follow hand hygiene and social distancing guidelines.

All visitors/support people (with the exception of Family Birth Center) will be asked to leave no later than 7 p.m. each night.

9 a.m.: Boone County Health Department shares helpful graphic

The Boone County Health Department posted an informational graphic to their facebook page that breaks down if you should be tested for COVID-19.