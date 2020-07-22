Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Testing available to state legislators during special session

18 hours 6 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 2:10:00 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Tuesday, July 21 will become available below: 

7:45 p.m.: Testing available to state legislators during special session

The Department of Health and Senior Services will provide free, voluntary COVID-19 tests to members of the Missouri General Assembly beginning Wednesday.

The testing is also available to anyone who works in the capital building, according to a news release.

The special session will start Monday, July 27, according to an announcement from Gov. Parson last week.

The session will bring together senators and representatives from all over the state. According to the release, the session will focus on addressing violent crime in Missouri.

“Members of the General Assembly have expressed an interest in voluntary testing availability during the upcoming special session. After seeing the experience another state legislature had recently, we felt this was a reasonable request,” said Dr. Randall Williams, director of DHSS. “This opportunity is available because of the Governor’s testing initiative which has significantly expanded testing capacity throughout the state, in regards to both volume and accessibility.” 

For those working in the Capitol, appointments will be available July 22-23 and July 27-28.

CARES Act funding will be used to provide this testing, according to the release. More information regarding COVID-19 can be found at health.mo.gov/coronavirus.

7:30 p.m.: 60 libraries across Missouri will receive coronavirus relief grant funding

The list of libraries to receive funding can be found here.

6 p.m.: Jefferson City requires masks in public meetings

Jefferson City is requiring face masks in all indoor city meetings. The proclamation was issued July 20. Anyone over the age of 10 is required to wear a face mask that covers both the nose and mouth. People are encouraged to bring their own masks, but city staff will also have masks available. 

5:30 p.m.: Hy-Vee to hand out more than 3 million masks 

Hy-Vee announced in effort to combat COVID-19, they will hand out free masks to those who enter the store starting Monday, July 27. The company will distribute more than 3 million masks to support the CDC's recommendation to wear face coverings.

4 p.m.: Boone County reports 27 new cases

The Boone County Health Department reported 27 new active cases in the county. There are now 927 cases of COVID-19, 210 cases currently active. There have been 3 COVID-19 related deaths in the county. 

Boone County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases today, July 21. Please note that one case reported yesterday has been...

Posted by Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

Boone County also adjusted yesterday's reported numbers. The current numbers posted reflect the adjustments. 

2 p.m.: State confirms record single-day jump

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services has confirmed an additional 1,138 cases of COVID-19 in the state. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 34,762. The previous record for a single-day increase was 954, and occurred July 18. 

Eleven more people have died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 1,143. 

12:45 p.m.: SSM Health St. Marys Hospital updates visitor guidelines

Starting Wednesday, July 22, SSM Health St. Marys Hospital in Jefferson City all non-COVID positive patients are allowed to have one visitor per day, over the age of 16, during designated hours. Family Birth Center patients are allowed one support person for the length of the stay. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life situations. Visitors must enter through the Outpatient Entrance between 5 am and 5:30 pm Monday through Friday and 10 am until 2 pm on the weekend.

The following guidelines are in place:

  • Masks or face coverings are required at all times. Visitors are expected to bring their own masks.
  • All entrants are subject to screening, including temperature check, before entering the facility. 
  • Visitors are to stay in the patient room or designated waiting area.
  • Visitors must follow hand hygiene and social distancing guidelines.
  • All visitors/support people (with the exception of Family Birth Center) will be asked to leave no later than 7 p.m. each night.

9 a.m.: Boone County Health Department shares helpful graphic 

The Boone County Health Department posted an informational graphic to their facebook page that breaks down if you should be tested for COVID-19. 

We have received several questions about COVID-19 testing. You can use this chart to determine if you should be tested...

Posted by Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

More News

Grid
List

Wednesday marks last day to register for absentee or mail-in voting
Wednesday marks last day to register for absentee or mail-in voting
JEFFERSON CITY - Wednesday, July 22, marks the deadline for registered voters in Missouri's August primary to apply for both... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, July 22 2020 Jul 22, 2020 Wednesday, July 22, 2020 4:30:00 AM CDT July 22, 2020 in News

Columbia poised to waive bus fares through 2021; council reviews capital projects
Columbia poised to waive bus fares through 2021; council reviews capital projects
COLUMBIA (Missourian) -- City staff is recommending bus and paratransit service remain free through fiscal 2021 given the support... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 10:44:57 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

Woman arrested in connection to early morning stabbing
Woman arrested in connection to early morning stabbing
BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department investigated a stabbing that occurred early Tuesday. Deputies arrested a woman based... More >>
10 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 9:26:00 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

Online pet food company plans on building, creating 1,200 jobs in Missouri
Online pet food company plans on building, creating 1,200 jobs in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY - The online pet food company, Chewy, plans on opening a new 800,000-square-foot fulfillment center in Belton. The... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 8:01:00 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

Missouri among states added to N.Y., N.J., Conn. quarantine list
Missouri among states added to N.Y., N.J., Conn. quarantine list
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Residents from 31 states, including Missouri, must now quarantine for 14 days when arriving in... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 7:43:05 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

Two juveniles in custody on suspicion of former MU psychology chair's murder
Two juveniles in custody on suspicion of former MU psychology chair's murder
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Two teenagers are in custody in South Carolina accused of a shooting that killed Tom... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 7:38:42 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

New Boone Hospital CEO announced
New Boone Hospital CEO announced
COLUMBIA (Missourian) - The Boone Hospital Board of Trustees has named a new CEO to lead the Boone Health... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 7:20:56 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MAPS: Interactive COVID-19 dashboard
MISSOURI — As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. ... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 5:30:00 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

MU faculty and staff talk return to campus in virtual town hall
MU faculty and staff talk return to campus in virtual town hall
COLUMBIA – MU won't be implementing any sort of mandatory testing, UM system president and MU interim chancellor Mun Choi... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 5:22:00 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

Jefferson City program helps decontaminate masks for free
Jefferson City program helps decontaminate masks for free
JEFFERSON CITY – Since April, a high-tech decontamination system has cleaned more than 6,000 masks in Jefferson City. The... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 5:18:00 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better
Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump sought to paint a rosier picture of the coronavirus for the nation Tuesday but... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 4:53:00 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

Boone County adults impacted by COVID-19 gain access to free therapy
Boone County adults impacted by COVID-19 gain access to free therapy
COLUMBIA- Residents impacted by COVID-19 can now access free mental health support through the University of Missouri Psychological Services Clinic,... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 4:12:00 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

Columbia economy hit by uncertainty of the 2021 school year
Columbia economy hit by uncertainty of the 2021 school year
COLUMBIA - The 2021 school year, including the upcoming Mizzou football season, comes with many uncertainties; one being the Columbia... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 3:28:00 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

WATCH at 4: MU faculty, staff talk return to campus in virtual town hall
WATCH at 4: MU faculty, staff talk return to campus in virtual town hall
COLUMBIA — MU faculty and staff will meet virtually at 4 p.m. Tuesday to talk about the return to campus.... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 3:25:31 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

Sidewalk closure scheduled on East Broadway
Sidewalk closure scheduled on East Broadway
COLUMBIA- East Broadway will undergo sidewalk construction starting 7 a.m. Wednesday. The work is scheduled to finish by 3:30 p.m.... More >>
17 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 2:52:00 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Testing available to state legislators during special session
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Testing available to state legislators during special session
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 2:10:00 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

White House decries gun charges for St. Louis couple
White House decries gun charges for St. Louis couple
O'FALLON —President Donald Trump believes St. Louis’ top prosecutor committed an “egregious abuse of power” in charging a couple who... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 1:48:00 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Fulton city council recommends masks, didn't vote on ordinance
UPDATE: Fulton city council recommends masks, didn't vote on ordinance
FULTON - The Fulton City Council held a special meeting Tuesday to discuss a possible face covering ordinance. "We... More >>
18 hours ago Tuesday, July 21 2020 Jul 21, 2020 Tuesday, July 21, 2020 1:29:00 PM CDT July 21, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 73°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
9am 74°
10am 76°
11am 79°
12pm 82°