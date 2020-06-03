Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 248 new confirmed cases statewide

Updates for Tuesday, June 2 will be posted below:

7:00 p.m. | Missouri reports 248 new cases statewide

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported a total of 13,575 cases on Tuesday, 248 cases are new. There are eight additional deaths.

This is a 1.3 percent state increase in cases in the last 24 hours, according to DHSS.

205,161 people have been tested for the virus.

?? COVID-19 update for June 2: 13,575 positive patients. We are saddened to report we have lost 783 Missourians to COVID-19.



6:00 p.m. | Two new positive cases in Boone County



Twenty seven cases are active in Boone County, according to the city of Columbia's website.

Boone County has reported 153 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. 54 of the cases are people between the ages of 25 and 44-years-old.

4:15 p.m. | One new positive case in Macon County

There have now been six cases of COVID-19 reported in Macon County. Of those, 4 remain active and 2 are recovered.

3:30 p.m. | 8 new positive cases in Audrain County

8 new positive cases were reported in Audrain County by the Audrain County Health Department. There are now 37 total active cases, 57 recovered and one death.

3:20 p.m. | Lincoln University will have in-person class this Fall

Lincoln University will have in-person classes during the Fall 2020 semester, scheduled to begin on Monday, August 24, according to a press release.

Residence halls on the campus will also be open, and details on safety measures will be released over the next few weeks.

“We have had great conversations with the Cole County Health Department and we continue to monitor the data both locally, state and nationwide,” University President Jerald Jones Woolfolk said in the release. “Our students are the life of this campus and it is time to revive that life as we look ahead to the Fall semester. We will do everything we can to keep our students, faculty and staff safe, but it is time for our students to come home to Lincoln.”

The university plans to continue new student orientation virtually through the summer.

2:30 p.m. | One new positive case in Montgomery County

There has been one new case of COVID-19 reported in Montgomery County. There are now 4 active cases in the county and 7 recovered.

9:00 a.m. | Daniel Boone Regional Library begins reopening phase for Wednesday, June 3.

All buildings of Daniel Boone Regional Library are reopening on Wednesday, June 3 with limitations for social distancing practices.

The number of visitors allowed will be limited, visitors can only stay for a maximum of one hour and are required to wear face masks. Limited computer use will be available but meeting and study rooms are closed.

The libraries’ open hours will mirror the curbside pickup hours. The Holts Summit Public Library will resume its regular open schedule.

Here are the new hours set by the Daniel Boone Regional Library:

Callaway County Public Library

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday & Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Closed

Columbia Public Library

Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, Closed

Holts Summit Public Library

Monday-Tuesday, 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursday, 3-6 p.m.

Friday, Closed

Saturday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sunday, Closed

Southern Boone County Public Library

Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sunday, Closed

“We encourage our patrons to continue using all of the wonderful resources that are available on our website, www.dbrl.org," executive director Margaret Conroy said. “People are able to access most of the same services that they can in a library building.”