Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Asymptomatic Phelps County resident tests positive

"The individual is asymptomatic and was tested as part of a COVID-19 outbreak investigation in a long-term care facility not located in our jurisdiction," according to the news release on Facebook.

The Phelps-Maries County Health Department reports a sixth confirmed COVID-19 case in Phelps County.

The Linn County Health Department reports 12 total cases of the virus. This is two more confirmed cases from the last update, according to a news release on Facebook.

7:10 p.m.: Linn County reports two more confirmed cases

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county .

6:55 p.m.: Free testing event at Chariton County Keytesville School



There will be a free testing event on June 17 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Keytesville School.

6:50 p.m.: Pettis County confirms one more cases of virus

The Pettis County Health Center reports 84 total confirmed cases of the virus.

13 of those cases are active, according to a news release on Facebook.

6:40 p.m.: Miller County confirms fifth case of virus

The Miller County Health Center confirms the county's fifth case of COVID-19.

This is one more case than yesterday, according to a news release on Facebook.

"Every healthcare provider in Miller County offers the COVID-19 test," the Facebook post stated.

Currently, Central Ozarks Medical Center is offering free drive-thru community testing without the need for a doctor’s order or symptoms.

This service is from 5-7 p.m. at the Osage Beach clinic on Tuesdays, Richland on Wednesdays, and Camdenton on Thursdays.

6:30 p.m.: Audrain County reports one more confirmed case



The Audrain County Health Department reported 118 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of today.

This is one more case than yesterday.

The county currently has 32 active cases. On Monday they had 38 active cases.

Seven people have recovered from the virus in the last day.

2:45 p.m.: Missouri cases top 14,913

In Missouri, 14,913 people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services. The number of confirmed deaths from the virus reached 840.

1:45 p.m.: Lake Regional Health System updates visitor policy

Starting Tuesday, all patients except those in the skilled nursing facility are allowed one visitor. Visitors will be screened at entry, just like patients and employees, according to a statement from Lake Regional Health System.

Common areas like waiting rooms are still closed. Visitors are required to wear masks.

11:00 a.m.: Saline County reports third death

On Monday afternoon, the Saline County Health Department reported another COVID-19 related death in the county.

The county now has had a total of three deaths.