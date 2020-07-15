Tuesday COVID-19 coverage: CDC uses Springfield's Great Clips case as example to wear mask

8:00 p.m.: CDC uses Springfield's Great Clips case to prove face coverings slow the spread of the virus

The Facebook post by the CDC said, an investigation into the Great Clips in Springfield found no clients were known to be infected with COVID-19 before two hair stylists exposed them.

139 clients were exposed with the disease, but no one received positive COVID-19 results after testing.

"The hair stylists and clients wore face coverings, which likely helped prevent spread of COVID-19," the post said.

6:40 p.m.: Pettis County sees 13 case jump

Pettis County reported an increase of 13 cases Tuesday. according to the Pettis County Health Center Facebook page, 51 cases in the county are active. This is among the highest increase in cases reported for July 14 in the region.

4:41 p.m.: Boone County reports 14 new cases

Boone County has confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of cases in Boone County to 777. 317 of those cases are active.

UPDATE: There are 317 active cases in Boone County. KOMU 8 has kept track of daily case numbers, and according to our data there are 13 new cases today. The health department is reporting 14 new confirmed cases on its Facebook page.

4:30 p.m.: Moniteau County confirms second death of COVID-19



A second Moniteau County resident has died due to COVID-19. According to a release from the Moniteau County Health Center, the patient was in their 60's and tested positive on June 29.

2:40 p.m.: Rumor Control social media series from Boone County health department

FACT: Antibody (serological) tests are NOT counted as a positive COVID-19 case. Antibody tests are not considered a positive case for diagnostic purposes, and are therefore not included in the data. pic.twitter.com/PoOltN5pvN — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) July 14, 2020

2:15 p.m.: Nearly 950 daily statewide increase for confirmed cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 28,826 cases in Missouri Tuesday afternoon.

According to the website, there are 936 new cases reported in the state from Monday's totals of 27,890 cases in the state.

Ten more people have died making a total of 1,093 deaths that have been attributed to the virus.

There have been 505,103 people who have been tested for the virus in Missouri.

Boone County is in the top ten counties for total cases, according to the health department data.

932 people is the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations, this data has a 72 hour delay, according to the department's website.

COVID-19 update for July 14: 5.5% Positive of all patients tested by PCR. 3.5% Positive of all patients tested by Serology. 28,826 positive patients. 1,093 Missourians lost to COVID-19.



To learn more, visit https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0.#COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong pic.twitter.com/mOdHyriE72 — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) July 14, 2020

12 p.m.: Columbia/Boone County Health Department's "Rumor Control" social media series

FACT: Positive cases are NOT counted each time they get tested for COVID-19. This means that even if the person takes a COVID-19 diagnostic test multiple times, they will only be counted positive once in our totals. pic.twitter.com/XmayvY8rDm — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) July 14, 2020

9 a.m.: Springfield airport to require face covers

The airport in Springfield will require all staff and customers to wear face covers beginning Thursday morning, according to a Tuesday morning news release from the airport.

According to the news release, in addition to face covers, some of the other things the airport will do is deep clean terminals, provide hand sanitizer, sell face covers, install sneeze guards and put up social distancing reminders.

The TSA has adjusted its rules to allow 12 oz of hand sanitizer in carry on bags, while other liquids still are limited to 3.4 oz.

The Springfield City Council passed a mandate on Monday to require face covers in public.