Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Boone County announces 33 new cases

Updates for Tuesday, August 11 will become available below:

4:40 p.m. Possibility of community exposure at Moniteau County Fair

The Moniteau County Health Department released a statement warning of possible exposure on Monday, August 3 between 6:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m., and Tuesday, August 4 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. at the county fair.

The department recommends that any people who attended the fair at this time monitor their systems, and limit their public exposure.

4:20 p.m.: Boone County announces 33 cases

The Boone County Department of Public Health confirmed 33 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Boone County today, for a total of 1,462.

2 p.m.: Missouri confirms 981 additional cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced 981 additional cases in the state, and 5 new deaths. There are currently 60,935 confirmed positive patients, and there have been 1,312 deaths in Missouri.