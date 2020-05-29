Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Capitol Plaza to furlough over 100 employees

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Tuesday, May 19 will be posted below:

7:25 p.m.: Capitol Plaza to furlough over 100 employees

According to a written notice from Atrium Hospitality, the hotel and convention center in Jefferson City will furlough 108 employees. They began the furloughs on March 12.

The company said in the letter they hope the furloughs are temporary, but cannot guarantee they will not be permanent.

5:20 p.m.: No new cases in Boone County

The Boone County Health Department reports no new cases on May 19. To date, they have had 105 positive cases. Eight remain active, 96 are recovered and there has been one death.

4:50 p.m.: No new positive cases in Callaway County

The Callaway County Health Department reports no new cases on May 19. To date, they have had 22 positive cases. One remains active, 20 are recovered and there has been one death.

4:30 p.m.: New positive cases in Saline County

There are 2 new cases of COVID-19 in Saline County, according to the Saline County Health Department. There are now 56 active cases, 201 recovered, and 2 deaths in the county.

2:30 p.m.: Audrain County reports 11 new positive cases

There are 11 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Audrain County, 9 of which are linked to an area hog farm, according to the Audrain County Health Department.

Audrain County has had 17 total cases. 16 remain active and one is recovered.

1:30 p.m.: BJC HealthCare furloughs nearly 3,000 employees

BJC HealthCare, operator of Boone Hospital, has furloughed 2,962 employees following their announcement of cost saving measures last week.

In a statement from June Fowler, BJC announced that furloughs are expected to be eight weeks long, but they could be shorter depending on patient volume.

Furloughed employees will continue to have medial and dental premiums covered, according to the release.