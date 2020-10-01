Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County adds 19 new cases, Callaway County adds 9

2 days 36 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, September 29 2020 Sep 29, 2020 Tuesday, September 29, 2020 9:00:00 AM CDT September 29, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Previous coverage:

Updates for Tuesday, Sept. 29 will become available below:

5:40 p.m.: Cole County adds 19 new cases, Callaway County adds 9

The Cole County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing a total of 124 active cases. 

The Callaway County Health Department added 9 cases since Friday, bringing a total of 111 active cases.

5:15 p.m.: Missouri COVID-19 dashboard on 3-day delay

The new Missouri COVID-19 dashboard released Monday is now on a three day delay. 

The most recent data comes from Saturday, Sept. 26, which had 630 new cases and two new deaths in the state. 

The dashboard also now reports the last seven days of COVID-19 cases and related deaths. 

In the last seven days, there have been 9,178 positive cases and 36 deaths in Missouri. 

The state surpassed 124,000 positive cases over the weekend.

5 p.m.: Boone County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

The Boone County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing a total of 336 active cases.

There were three deaths added Tuesday, bringing the total to 12 COVID-19 related deaths. 

There are currently 1,378 Boone County in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposures, according to the department.

4:15 p.m.: Parson family Fall Festival postponed, First Lady remains in Bolivar

Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson canceled their annual Fall Festival, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3. 

According to a release from the Governor's office, the First Lady is doing well and is no longer experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, she will remain at the Parson residence in Bolivar for the remainder of the week," the release said.

The Governor and First Lady are tentatively planning to combine the Fall Festival with their Halloween event at the Governor's mansion on Saturday, Oct. 31. Additional information will be provided as details are confirmed.

4 p.m.: Boone County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 12 total in county

The Boone County Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday afternoon. There has been a total of 12 deaths in the county.

According to the release, those deceased were all over the age of 80 and were all residents of a long-term care facility in Boone County. All ten deaths occurred over a 10-day period in September.

Director of PHHS Stephanie Browning said, "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of all who have passed due to COVID-19. Every death is a tragic loss in the fight against the virus. Today is another harsh reminder of why it's imperative for everyone to continue to take precautions and help slow the spread of COVID-19.

1:15 p.m.: First Lady Theresa Parson to remain in isolation for rest of the week

In a video tweeted this afternoon, Missouri First Lady Theresa Parson announced that she would be remaining in isolation for the remainder of the week. Parson tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

12:15 p.m.: 69 Active Student Cases at MU

Currently, there are 69 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1516 students have recovered from the virus.

Since August 16, 11 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and all members have recovered. Of the staff, 50 have tested positive for COVID-19, and 37 have recovered. The UM System staff have four cumulative cases, two of whom have recovered. 

Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted. 

8:15 a.m.: Boone County records 21 new cases Monday

Boone County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases from Monday. This brings total cases in the county to 4,650, 317 of which are currently active. 

The Health Department was unable to report data yesterday, due to ongoing technical issues with the Information Hub website. Officials are working to fix the problem. 

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. 

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.

More News

Grid
List

Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri adds 1,799 cases in past 24 hours
Thursday COVID-19 coverage: Missouri adds 1,799 cases in past 24 hours
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage: ... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 6:42:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 1
Here's what you need to know this morning: Thursday, Oct. 1
Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case The Columbia Police Department concluded their part of the investigation... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, October 01 2020 Oct 1, 2020 Thursday, October 01, 2020 5:26:00 AM CDT October 01, 2020 in Top Stories

Kansas City introduces another plan to combat growing crime
Kansas City introduces another plan to combat growing crime
(AP) — Kansas City leaders are introducing a new four-part plan they hope will help the city reduce its burgeoning... More >>
11 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:40:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run incident on MU's campus
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run incident on MU's campus
COLUMBIA - A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital, Wednesday, after a driver hit him and ran from the scene.... More >>
12 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 8:49:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

ACLU sues over Missouri order on evictions during pandemic
ACLU sues over Missouri order on evictions during pandemic
(AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union is suing over a Missouri court order allowing some Kansas City area evictions... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:55:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Wilton Levee Association waiting for reimbursement after 2019 flood
Wilton Levee Association waiting for reimbursement after 2019 flood
ASHLAND - The Wilton Landowners Levee and Drainage Association has been waiting a year to be reimbursed for work completed... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 7:36:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in Continuous News

Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case
Columbia police conclude investigation in Mengqi Ji case
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department concluded their part of the investigation in regard to the Mengqi Ji case, a Columbia... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 6:22:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Presidential debate leaves many more annoyed than informed
Presidential debate leaves many more annoyed than informed
JEFFERSON CITY - Tuesday's Presidential debate was different than years past and not just because there was no crowd in... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:49:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Senate approves stopgap bill to prevent shutdown ahead of midnight deadline
Senate approves stopgap bill to prevent shutdown ahead of midnight deadline
(CNN) - The Senate on Wednesday approved a stopgap spending bill in order to avert a government shutdown just hours... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:47:04 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Boone County releases guidelines for trick or treating
Boone County releases guidelines for trick or treating
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Health Department released guidelines for trick or treating on Halloween. There are numerous activities... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 5:47:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Drinkwitz calls lack of standardized public COVID reporting in SEC a 'free-for-all'
Drinkwitz calls lack of standardized public COVID reporting in SEC a 'free-for-all'
COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eliah Drinkwitz drew attention on Wednesday when he spoke up about the SEC's lack of... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 3:33:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in Sports

Midway residents search for answers after string of burglaries
Midway residents search for answers after string of burglaries
MIDWAY - A string of burglaries and larcenies have impacted more than a dozen properties around the Midway area. ... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 3:16:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Mixed emotions after local school district overlooks quarantine
Mixed emotions after local school district overlooks quarantine
MARSHALL- Marshall Public Schools went remote Wednesday, after Superintendent Dr. Carol Maher met with her team and decided COVID-19 numbers... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 1:42:00 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday
Virus outbreak pushes Steelers-Titans to Monday or Tuesday
NASHVILLE (AP) — The NFL says the Pittsburgh-Tennessee game originally scheduled for Sunday will be played either Monday or Tuesday... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 12:26:34 PM CDT September 30, 2020 in Sports

The first known person to be cured of HIV has died of cancer
The first known person to be cured of HIV has died of cancer
(CNN) -- After a five-month battle with leukemia, the first known person to be cured of HIV has died of... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 11:49:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Local lavender farm brings good cheer
Local lavender farm brings good cheer
CENTRALIA - The sweet smells of lavender and grass hang heavily over Jason Lockwood's workshop. Lockwood and his wife... More >>
22 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 11:30:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

Pettis Co. Clerk: 1,200 unfilled absentee ballots missing; no voters impacted
Pettis Co. Clerk: 1,200 unfilled absentee ballots missing; no voters impacted
SEDALIA - Pettis County Clerk Nick La Strada confirmed that at least 1,200 blank absentee ballots were reported missing Wednesday... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:48:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in News

How to talk about mental health with your boss
How to talk about mental health with your boss
(CNN) -- The global pandemic has stress levels running high these days. "One of the first things on everyone's... More >>
23 hours ago Wednesday, September 30 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Wednesday, September 30, 2020 9:44:00 AM CDT September 30, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 52°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 56°
11am 58°
12pm 60°
1pm 61°