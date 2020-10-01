Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County adds 19 new cases, Callaway County adds 9

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.



5:40 p.m.: Cole County adds 19 new cases, Callaway County adds 9

The Cole County Health Department reported 19 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing a total of 124 active cases.

The Callaway County Health Department added 9 cases since Friday, bringing a total of 111 active cases.

5:15 p.m.: Missouri COVID-19 dashboard on 3-day delay

The new Missouri COVID-19 dashboard released Monday is now on a three day delay.

The most recent data comes from Saturday, Sept. 26, which had 630 new cases and two new deaths in the state.

The dashboard also now reports the last seven days of COVID-19 cases and related deaths.

In the last seven days, there have been 9,178 positive cases and 36 deaths in Missouri.

The state surpassed 124,000 positive cases over the weekend.

5 p.m.: Boone County reports 57 new COVID-19 cases

The Boone County Health Department reported 57 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing a total of 336 active cases.

There were three deaths added Tuesday, bringing the total to 12 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 1,378 Boone County in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposures, according to the department.

Boone County recorded 57 new COVID-19 cases today, September 29. There have been 4,707 total cases in the county, with 336 of those being currently active. We are sad to report that we were notified of 3 additional COVID-19 deaths, bringing the total in the county to 12. pic.twitter.com/fDOYeQ10PF — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) September 29, 2020

4:15 p.m.: Parson family Fall Festival postponed, First Lady remains in Bolivar

Gov. Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson canceled their annual Fall Festival, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3.

According to a release from the Governor's office, the First Lady is doing well and is no longer experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

"Out of an abundance of caution, she will remain at the Parson residence in Bolivar for the remainder of the week," the release said.

The Governor and First Lady are tentatively planning to combine the Fall Festival with their Halloween event at the Governor's mansion on Saturday, Oct. 31. Additional information will be provided as details are confirmed.

4 p.m.: Boone County reports 3 COVID-19 deaths, 12 total in county

The Boone County Health Department reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday afternoon. There has been a total of 12 deaths in the county.

According to the release, those deceased were all over the age of 80 and were all residents of a long-term care facility in Boone County. All ten deaths occurred over a 10-day period in September.

Director of PHHS Stephanie Browning said, "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of all who have passed due to COVID-19. Every death is a tragic loss in the fight against the virus. Today is another harsh reminder of why it's imperative for everyone to continue to take precautions and help slow the spread of COVID-19.

PHHS was notified of three additional COVID-19 related deaths. These deaths will be reflected on the Sept. 29 data update. There have been a total of 12 COVID-19 related deaths in Boone County. Read the full release here: https://t.co/DmAVWwTqQb — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) September 29, 2020

1:15 p.m.: First Lady Theresa Parson to remain in isolation for rest of the week

In a video tweeted this afternoon, Missouri First Lady Theresa Parson announced that she would be remaining in isolation for the remainder of the week. Parson tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Looking forward to seeing everyone very soon! #MissouriProud pic.twitter.com/1p5IEIZrYl — First Lady Teresa Parson (@FirstLadyTeresa) September 29, 2020

12:15 p.m.: 69 Active Student Cases at MU

Currently, there are 69 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1516 students have recovered from the virus.

Since August 16, 11 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and all members have recovered. Of the staff, 50 have tested positive for COVID-19, and 37 have recovered. The UM System staff have four cumulative cases, two of whom have recovered.

Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.

8:15 a.m.: Boone County records 21 new cases Monday

Boone County reported 21 new COVID-19 cases from Monday. This brings total cases in the county to 4,650, 317 of which are currently active.

The Health Department was unable to report data yesterday, due to ongoing technical issues with the Information Hub website. Officials are working to fix the problem.

Boone County recorded 21 COVID-19 cases yesterday, Sept. 28. There have been a total of 4,650 cases, 317 of which are currently active. Due to circumstances beyond our control, we are unable to update our Information Hub. Our IT team is working diligently on addressing this issue pic.twitter.com/avF20j6pli — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) September 29, 2020

