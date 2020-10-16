Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cole County reports 129 cases since Friday, 25 in the past 24 hours

3 days 1 hour 13 minutes ago Tuesday, October 13 2020 Oct 13, 2020 Tuesday, October 13, 2020 6:00:00 AM CDT October 13, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Layered bar/line charts with the daily change in newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in each county and a 14-day rolling average of the changes in new cases are available here.

Previous coverage:

Updates for Tuesday, Oct. 13 will become available below.

6:00 p.m.: Cole County reports 129 new cases since Friday, 25 in the past 24 hours

The Cole County Health Department reported 129 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, with 25 in the past 24 hours. This brings their total number of active cases to 226. So far, 1,728 people have recovered.

5:05 p.m.: Moniteau County reports 6th COVID-19 related death, 400 recoveries

The Moniteau County Health Center reported its sixth COVID-19 death Tuesday. The resident was in their 70s, according to a press release. No additional information will be released.

The county currently has 80 active cases and eight hospitalizations. There have been 400 recoveries.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – October 13th, 2020, 4:30 pm Moniteau County Health Center Reports the 6th Death Due to...

Posted by Moniteau County Health Center on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

4:45 p.m.: Callaway County adds COVID-19 death, reports 686 recoveries 

Callaway County reported one new COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the county's total to five deaths. 

The county reported 50 new cases since Friday and currently has 203 active cases.

Callaway County has had a total of 894 positive cases, with 686 recoveries.

4:20 p.m.: Miller County reports 2 additional COVID-19 deaths

The Miller County Health Department reported two additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 13 deaths. 

Two additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Miller County, Missouri It is with deep sorrow the Miller County Health...

Posted by Miller County Health Center on Tuesday, October 13, 2020

According to the county's COVID-19 dashboard, two deaths have been in the 20-39 age range, two in the 40-64 age range and 9 in the 65+ age range.

As of Tuesday, the county has 99 active cases and 597 recoveries.

4:15 p.m.: Boone County reports 63 new COVID-19 cases

The Boone County Health Department reported 63 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the total active cases to 338. 

There are currently 66 hospitalizations, with 20 of those being Boone County residents. There are 26 residents in the ICU.

12:30 p.m.: 56 Active Student Cases at MU

Currently, there are 56 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,674 students have recovered from the virus. 

Since Aug. 16, 14 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and 13 have recovered. Of the staff, 66 have tested positive for COVID-19, with one death and 53 recovered. There are currently two active UM System Staff cases of the Coronavirus, and eight have recovered. 

Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted. 

6 a.m.: Missouri COVID-19 dashboard still being fixed

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working to pinpoint the cause of a "database extract error," related to the automated entry of COVID-19 data. 

On Saturday, Oct. 10, Missouri reported more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, which would be nearly 3,000 more than the state's previous record for a single day.

The health department reported Sunday that this number was wrong. 

The dashboard was last updated Saturday and is expected to relaunch Wednesday morning.

