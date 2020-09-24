Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Cooper County adds 20 new cases

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community.



Previous coverage:

Updates for Tuesday, Sept. 22 will become available below:

6:30 p.m.: Cooper County adds 20 new COVID-19 cases

The Cooper County Health Department reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number of active cases up to 57.

6:00 p.m.: Cole County adds 15 new COVID-19 cases

The Cole County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing their total number of active cases up to 111.

4:00 p.m.: Callaway County reports 7 new active cases, Boone County reports 68 new cases

Today Callaway County reported 90 active cases of COVID-19, a seven case increase from yesterday.

The Boone County Health Department reported 68 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases up to 359. The department also reported 51 COVID-19 related hospitalizations.

Boone County recorded 68 new COVID-19 cases today, September 22. There have been 4,370 total cases in the county, 359 of which are considered currently active. For more data, please visit the Information Hub: https://t.co/E2jLWnmtKJ pic.twitter.com/p1JSiyraGi — Columbia/Boone Co. Public Health & Human Services (@CoMo_HealthDept) September 22, 2020

2:00 p.m.: 1,059 new Missouri cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced 1,059 new COVID-19 cases today. There have also been 57 new deaths, as well as a 11.5 percent positivity rate.

COVID-19 update for Sept 22:

- 1,059 new cases

- 11.5%: 7-day positivity rate

- 57 deaths added



MHA hospitalization data: https://t.co/mLKnjy3onI



Learn more about Missouri’s COVID-19 response and statistics at https://t.co/V6es2EUkO0 #COVID19 | #ShowMeStrong pic.twitter.com/cZnskifdUy — Mo Health & Sr Srvcs (@HealthyLivingMo) September 22, 2020

12:30 p.m.: 124 active MU student cases

MU added 11 new active COVID-19 cases among students Tuesday, which brings the total number of active cases at the university to 124 cases. 1,370 students have recovered from the virus.

Since Aug. 16, 11 faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and eight have recovered. Of the staff, 41 have tested positive for COVID-19, and 28 have recovered.

Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily.

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily.