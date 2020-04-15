Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 83 total cases confirmed in Boone County

18 hours 10 minutes 24 seconds ago Tuesday, April 14 2020 Apr 14, 2020 Tuesday, April 14, 2020 9:22:00 AM CDT April 14, 2020 in News
By: Claire Colby, Bill Finn and Connor McCann, KOMU 8 Digital Producers


As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Tuesday, April 14 will become available below:

5:55 p.m.: Curbside mixed drinks temporarily allowed in Missouri

According to the Associated Press, Missouri is permitting the curbside sale of mixed drinks amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control announced Tuesday that it is temporarily waiving restrictions to permit retailer-packaged alcoholic drinks. Drinks must be placed in a sealed, leakproof container, and customers must purchase a meal with the liquor purchase. 

The waiver lasts until May 15.

5:50 p.m.: Gasconade County adopts state's stay at home order 

The Gasconade County Health Department originally implemented a county wide stay at home order on March 31. The order expires on Thursday, April 16. Once the order expires, Gasconade County will transition to statewide order. 

GCHD believes the statewide order covers the necessary restrictions to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 if properly followed. 

5:45 p.m.: Pettis County reports a new case 

Pettis County has been notified of a 4th positive case of COVID-19. The individual is recovering at home.

5:00 p.m.: Callaway County reports no new cases

The Callaway County Health Department has reported no new cases at this time.

There are three active cases, 15 recovered cases and one death.

Callaway urges residents to continue sheltering in place. 

3:00 p.m.: Boone County COVID-19 numbers update

There have been 83 total cases confirmed in Boone County. 13 cases are active and 69 are recovered. There has been one death. 

The City of Columbia has released the following details. 

Ages: 

15-24: 19 cases
25-44: 33 cases
45-64: 25 cases
65+: 5 cases

Transmission:
Travel-related: 28 cases
Contact to a confirmed case: 27 cases
Community transmission: 26 cases
Pending investigation: 2

2:15 p.m.: Moniteau County COVID-19 numbers update 

The Moniteau County Health Center has confirmed two more positive cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to six. The confirmed individuals are in their 30's and 50's. 

There are also three probable positive cases that have not been tested, but have came into contact with a positive case and are now symptomatic. 

There are four recovered cases in Moniteau County. 

2:00 p.m.: Governor Parson updates Missouri statewide COVID-19 numbers

There have been 4,686 positive cases of COVID-19 in Missouri.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is 133.

Over 48,000 people have been tested in the state. 

12:15 p.m.: Missouri airports to receive $152.48 million for COVID-19 response, COU to receive nearly $19 million

The funding will aid 75 airports in Missouri, US Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao announced Tuesday. The money will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue from a sharp decline in travel. 

Columbia Regional Airport will receive $18,763,287, the third most of any airport in the state.

The funds are available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments, according to a statement from Chao.  

10:10 a.m.: Missouri to receive rural transit funding 

Missouri's Department of Transportation will receive $61.7 million in funding for rural transit from the federal CARES Act, Gov. Mike Parson announced Tuesday. 

MoDOT will use the funds for operating expenses and capital assistance for 30 Missouri rural agencies, including the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority; the nonprofit OATS Inc., which operates in 87 Missouri counties; the City of Excelsior Springs; and the New Bourbon Regional Port Authority Ferry Boat Operator, according to a statement from Parson. 

Operating expenses incurred beginning Jan. 20 are eligible for reimbursement, including payment for administrative leave for transit personnel due to reduced emergency operations. 

The CARES Act included $25 billion in transit assistance funding, with $22.7 billion for urban areas and about $2.2 billion to rural areas. 

9:15 a.m.: Boone Hospital testing inpatients for COVID-19 using its own laboratory 

The move greatly decreases the time it takes to receive test results, leading to faster and more effective treatment, according to hospital spokesperson Madison Loethen. 

The Boone Hospital Laboratory has always had the capabilities to perform COVID-19 testing, but was waiting on a federal allocation of testing kits, Loethen said. The lab received kits this week and is now performing testing using rapid molecular technology.

 

“With our abilities to test for COVID-19 in our own laboratory, we have reduced the time it takes to get results to under one hour, when we were previously waiting up to 24 hours. This is a huge benefit to our patients, nurses, providers—really anyone providing patient care at Boone Hospital. This will allow us to better utilize our resources, conserve PPE, and ultimately provide the physician with the necessary information to better treat the patient,” Drew Wilkinson, Boone Hospital Center Lab Director said in a statement. 

 

