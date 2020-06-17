Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Boone County

Tuesday, June 16 2020
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 case in Missouri broken down by county

Previous coverage:

Updates for Tuesday, June 16 will be posted below:

6 p.m.: Eight new cases of COVID-19 in Boone County 

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health Department has confirmed eight additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. This brings the total number of cases to 224 as of Tuesday. Thirty-nine of these cases are active. 

3:15 p.m.: Regal Theaters to reopen 

Regal Theaters will reopen July 10, according to an announcement from the company. The theater will enact health and safety measures like screenings for employees and contactless payment options. 

3 p.m.: State case count reaches 16,417 

Missouri has 16,417 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Services. The state has also confirmed 882 deaths from the virus. 

8:45 a.m.: Boone Hospital allows patients to have visitors

Boone Hospital announced Tuesday morning patients will be allowed one designated visitor a day. NICU and nursery patients, obstetrics patients, pediatric inpatients and patients at end of life will be allowed two visitors a day. 

The hospital implemented a no-visitor policy in late March to prevent the spread of COVID-19. 

All visitors must have their temperature checked before entering the hospital. Visitors must wear a mask at all times and remain in the patient's room. Social distancing guidelines will also be enforced during the visit. 

Boone Hospital Center will continue to monitor the impact of COVID-19 and will make further adjustments as needed. 

