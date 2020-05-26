Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Audrain County reports 10 new positive cases

Audrain County reports 10 new positive cases

Ten new positive cases have been announced by the Audrain County Health Department. This brings the total number of active cases in the county to 56.

Cole County reports 1 new positive case

One new positive cases has been announced by the Cole County Health Department. This brings the total number of active cases in the county to 3.

Columbia/Boone Health Department to offer free testing for acute respiratory infection

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, in conjunction with other organizations, will conduct testing Wednesday and Friday for those with any symptom of acute respiratory infection.

The testing will be available at Refugee and Immigration Services of Catholic Charities at 916 Bernadette Drive on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. Testing on Friday will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Douglass Park on Providence Road.

The health department is offering the testing for free, but asks that people bring identification and insurance information if available.

Symptoms of acute respiratory infection include: fever, new cough, sore throat, chills, headache, new muscle aches, new shortness of breath or new loss of taste or smell.

Other organizations assisting with the testing include Harry S. Truman Memorial

Veterans’ Hospital (VA), MU Health Care and Boone Hospital.