Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Audrain County reports 10 new positive cases
You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county.
Updates for Tuesday, May 26 will be posted below:
Audrain County reports 10 new positive cases
Ten new positive cases have been announced by the Audrain County Health Department. This brings the total number of active cases in the county to 56.
Cole County reports 1 new positive case
One new positive cases has been announced by the Cole County Health Department. This brings the total number of active cases in the county to 3.
Columbia/Boone Health Department to offer free testing for acute respiratory infection
The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, in conjunction with other organizations, will conduct testing Wednesday and Friday for those with any symptom of acute respiratory infection.
The testing will be available at Refugee and Immigration Services of Catholic Charities at 916 Bernadette Drive on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. Testing on Friday will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Douglass Park on Providence Road.