Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Audrain County reports 10 new positive cases

12 hours 35 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:29:00 AM CDT May 26, 2020 in News
By: Isabella Ledonne, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage:

Updates for Tuesday, May 26 will be posted below: 

Audrain County reports 10 new positive cases

Ten new positive cases have been announced by the Audrain County Health Department. This brings the total number of active cases in the county to 56.

Cole County reports 1 new positive case

One new positive cases has been announced by the Cole County Health Department. This brings the total number of active cases in the county to 3.

Columbia/Boone Health Department to offer free testing for acute respiratory infection

The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, in conjunction with other organizations, will conduct testing Wednesday and Friday for those with any symptom of acute respiratory infection.

The testing will be available at Refugee and Immigration Services of Catholic Charities at 916 Bernadette Drive on Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. Testing on Friday will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Douglass Park on Providence Road.

The health department is offering the testing for free, but asks that people bring identification and insurance information if available.
Symptoms of acute respiratory infection include: fever, new cough, sore throat, chills, headache, new muscle aches, new shortness of breath or new loss of taste or smell.
Other organizations assisting with the testing include Harry S. Truman Memorial
Veterans’ Hospital (VA), MU Health Care and Boone Hospital.

More News

Grid
List

New Missouri COVID-19 reopening phase outlined
New Missouri COVID-19 reopening phase outlined
MISSOURI - Missouri is moving into a new phase of COVID-19 reopening that will implement a new set of guidelines... More >>
19 minutes ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:44:55 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

LIVESTREAM: Governor Parson daily COVID-19 briefing
LIVESTREAM: Governor Parson daily COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson will deliver his daily COVID-19 briefing live from the State Capitol in Jefferson City... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 2:01:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Appeals court sides with city of Columbia in fired police officer dispute
Appeals court sides with city of Columbia in fired police officer dispute
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals upheld a ruling Tuesday that the city of Columbia acted... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 12:14:36 PM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

One dead after crash on Missouri state highway 5 Monday night
One dead after crash on Missouri state highway 5 Monday night
HOWARD COUNTY - A 30-year-old Armstrong, Mo. man is dead after a two person crash on Missouri State Highway 5... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 8:38:00 AM CDT May 26, 2020 in Top Stories

Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend in four years with 8 killed and 24 injured in shootings
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend in four years with 8 killed and 24 injured in shootings
(CNN) - Despite dips in recent years in gun violence and the sanctioned stay-at-home orders, Chicago saw its deadliest Memorial... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:54:36 AM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Audrain County reports 10 new positive cases
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Audrain County reports 10 new positive cases
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 5:29:00 AM CDT May 26, 2020 in News

Weather service confirms tornado touchdown in Chariton County
Weather service confirms tornado touchdown in Chariton County
CHARITON COUNTY —A tornado briefly touched down in Chariton County just after 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 9:50:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

Missouri health director warns revelers: Virus is still here
Missouri health director warns revelers: Virus is still here
O’FALLON — Missouri’s health director issued a dire warning Monday after photos and video showed Memorial Day weekend revelers partying... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 8:39:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

Local coach adjusts to new health guidelines
Local coach adjusts to new health guidelines
COLUMBIA — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic sidelining all youth sports from play, one local coach decided to get some practice... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 5:57:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

Phase two for Boone County to start Tuesday
Phase two for Boone County to start Tuesday
COLUMBIA — Boone County will move to the next step in reopening Tuesday. Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 5:17:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

How to help children with ADHD thrive in a virtual schoolhouse
How to help children with ADHD thrive in a virtual schoolhouse
(CNN) -- When schools shut down because of the coronavirus , some parents of children with ADHD found themselves in... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 4:55:44 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

States give few details on billions spent on virus supplies
States give few details on billions spent on virus supplies
JEFFERSON CITY — U.S. states are spending billions of dollars buying protective medical supplies amid the coronavirus crisis,... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 4:50:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

Virtual National Memorial Day Parade honors services in conflict and pandemic
Virtual National Memorial Day Parade honors services in conflict and pandemic
COLUMBIA — The American Veterans Center has hosted the National Memorial Day Parade in Washington D.C. for 15 years. But... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 3:18:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

Jefferson City Veterans Council holds alternate ceremony due to COVID-19
Jefferson City Veterans Council holds alternate ceremony due to COVID-19
JEFFERSON CITY - The location of the annual Memorial Day ceremony may have changed, but the meaning of it stayed... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 3:09:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

A Columbia staple welcomes customers after closing for 10 weeks
A Columbia staple welcomes customers after closing for 10 weeks
COLUMBIA - Columbia staple, Ernie's Cafe & Steakhouse is finally able to open doors to customers after closing down for... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 2:20:00 PM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 10 new cases in Audrain County
Monday COVID-19 Coverage: 10 new cases in Audrain County
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 11:06:00 AM CDT May 25, 2020 in News

Shots fired in north Columbia leaves one with life-threatening injuries
Shots fired in north Columbia leaves one with life-threatening injuries
COLUMBIA- Police are investigating a report of shots fired in north Columbia that left one injured early Monday morning. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, May 25 2020 May 25, 2020 Monday, May 25, 2020 7:42:00 AM CDT May 25, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 78°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
7pm 72°
8pm 74°
9pm 71°
10pm 70°