Tuesday COVID-19 coverage: Gasconade records first death

1 day 8 hours 10 minutes ago Tuesday, August 18 2020 Aug 18, 2020 Tuesday, August 18, 2020 1:56:00 PM CDT August 18, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

You can find an active map of confirmed COVID-19 cases county by county here, COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Tuesday, August 18 will become available below: 

5 p.m.: Gasconade records first COVID-19 related death

According to a press release posted on the Gasconade Health Department Facebook page, the county has recorded the first death related to the COVID-19 virus. The county currently has 18 active cases. 

Posted by Gasconade County Health Department on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

4:20 p.m.: Boone County records 22 new cases 

The Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases. There have been a total of 1,641 cases in the county, 307 of which are currently active.

Boone County recorded 22 new COVID-19 cases today, August 18. There have been a total of 1,641 cases in the county, 307...

Posted by Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

2 p.m.: Missouri reports 749 additional cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 749 additional cases in the state, and 6 new deaths within the last 24 hours. Missouri currently has 69,417 positive patients.

?? COVID-19 update for August 18: - 69,417 confirmed positive patients. - 1,402 Missourians lost to COVID-19. - 749 new...

Posted by Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday, August 18, 2020

11 a.m.: Cole County urges masks

The Cole County Health Department urged residents to wear a mask and practice social distancing in a Tuesday morning news release.

According to the release, 72% of COVID-19 cases in the county are from travel and/or contact to a known case. The Health Department specifically cites "increased interaction and a lack of following issued guidance" as the reasons for cases, not including the cases at a long term care facility in the area.

According to the release, the Cole County Health Department strongly recommends social distancing, masks when social distancing is not possible and clean hands and faces to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

