Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: More than 3,000 cases in Missouri

As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Live Updates for Tuesday, April 7 will become available below:

5:00 p.m. Callaway County and City of Columbia COVID-19 updates

The Callaway County Health Department has received no notification of any new positive cases at this time. There have been 18 total cases reported in the county, with 13 recovered, four active and one death.

There are currently 71 reported cases in Boone County, with 20 active cases, 50 recovered and one death.

The age range with the most cases in Boone County is ages 25-44 with 28 cases, followed by ages 45-64 with 22 cases, ages 15-24 with 18 cases and ages 65 and older with three cases.

28 cases were confirmed travel related, 22 cases were contact to a confirmed case and 21 cases were community transmission.

2:00 p.m.: Governor Mike Parson updates the state on COVID-19

According to Governor Parson, there are now 3,037 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 numbers in the state. There have also been 53 confirmed deaths. Over 32,000 Missouri citizens have been tested for COVID-19.

Over 100,000 Missourians have filed for unemployment over the past week.

According to Parson, the $600 federal supplement for those that are unemployed will be effective starting March 29. The payments should begin as early as April 12.

9:15 a.m.: Howard County confirms first case of COVID-19