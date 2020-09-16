Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: JC Schools reports 11 new student cases

By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Previous coverage:

Updates for Tuesday, Sept. 15 will become available below:

8:30 p.m.: JC Schools reports 11 new student cases

The Jefferson City School District reported 11 new student cases Tuesday, bringing the total number of active student cases to 20. The total number of students cases is now 22.

JC Schools also reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 in staff, bringing the number of active staff cases to 12, with 14 cases being reported overall.

5:45 p.m.: CPS reports 59 new cases

CPS announced 59 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, while the 14-day rate saw a slight decrease to 77. 

According to the policy that CPS set, if the rate were less than 10 cases per 10,000 residents, CPS would continue in-person learning all five days each week. If the rate were between 10 to 50, then CPS would have a hybrid of in-person classes for two days and virtual learning for three days each week.

5:30 p.m.: Callaway County reports 168 active cases; CPS reports 59 new cases

The Callaway County Health Department reported 12 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing up their total active cases to 168. 

5 p.m.: Boone County reports 69 new cases

According to the Boone County Health Department, 69 new cases were reported Tuesday. There are 576 currently active cases.

The department said due to the transfer of new data, the Boone County information hub is currently down. 

3 p.m.: Macon R-1 High School and Career Center begin virtual learning

Macon R-1 High School and Career Center started virtual learning Tuesday in response to a COVID-19 exposure. The Macon R-1 Middle School has conducted virtual learning since Sept. 8 in response to its own COVID-19 outbreak.

Posted by Macon County R-1 School District on Monday, September 14, 2020

Students are expected to return to in-person instruction Sept. 28. All school athletics, practices and other school events are canceled until further notice.

2 p.m.: 1,317 new cases in Missouri

The state of Missouri reported 1,317 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the 7-day positivity rate to 12.3.

There have been 18 new deaths reported in Missouri in the past 24 hours.

12:15 p.m.: 332 active student cases at MU

Currently, there are 332 active COVID-19 cases among students. 1,015 students have recovered from the virus.

Since Aug. 16, nine faculty members have tested positive for the virus, and seven have recovered. Of the staff, 37 members have tested positive for COVID-19, and 23 have recovered. 

Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted. 

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. 

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily. 



