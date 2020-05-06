Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Local COVID-19 numbers updated

5:10 p.m.: Callaway County numbers updated

There are no new cases to report in Callaway County. There have been 22 positive cases, four cases are active. There have been 17 recoveries and one death.

5:00 p.m.: Boone County numbers updated

There are currently 97 positive cases in Boone County. Five cases are active with 91 recovered and one death.

2:20 p.m.: Missouri numbers updated

There are currently 8,916 cases in Missouri.

There have been 377 deaths in the state due to COVID-19.

There was a delay in the reporting of a number of deaths into the Missouri tracking system. In addition to the past 24 hours, the increase today includes some deaths that occurred between May 1-3.

Over 95,000 people have been tested statewide.

1:45 p.m.: 412 asymptomatic Triumph Foods employees test positive

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services finished its comprehensive testing of asymptomatic workers at Triumph Foods Tuesday.

412 employees and contract workers of Triumph Foods who presented for testing sample collection with no related symptoms received positive results for COVID-19. 2,367 workers were tested on site April 27-May 1 at Triumph Foods. The DHSS advised Triumph Foods to change their return-to-work guidance from 7 to 10 days.

12 p.m.: Hy-Vee to ration meat sales

Starting Wednesday, Hy-Vee will limit meat purchases to four packages total of beef, pork or chicken per customer.

"At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they are looking for," a spokesperson for the chain said in a statement. "Because of this, we are going to put a limit on customer purchases in the meat department."

9:15 a.m.: Katy Trail ride canceled

Missouri State Parks canceled the 2020 Katy Trail ride, which was scheduled to start June 22. The event, which is five days and covers 240 miles, attracts about 350 bicyclists each year.

"The decision to cancel this annual event was made based on a variety of factors but the most important consideration is the safety of participants, staff and volunteers," Miranda Frederick, a spokesperson to Missouri State Parks said in an email. "Many of the communities and facilities utilized for the event are not able to accommodate the current social distancing guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services."