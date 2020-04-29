Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Local numbers updated

1 day 4 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, April 28 2020 Apr 28, 2020 Tuesday, April 28, 2020 10:10:00 AM CDT April 28, 2020 in News
By: Claire Colby and Bill Finn KOMU 8 Digital Producers
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community.

KOMU 8 News is tracking all positive cases broken down by county here and all closings and cancellations here.

Previous coverage:

Live updates for Tuesday, April 28 will become available below:

5:15 p.m. Pettis County numbers updated

There are 33 confirmed cases in Pettis County. Six patients have been released to normal activities and one patient is hospitalized. 

5:10 p.m.: Saline County numbers updated

There are 177 confirmed cases in Saline County. There are 129 active cases with 48 recovered. 

5:05 p.m.: Boone County numbers updated 

There are currently 93 reported cases in Boone County, with 3 active cases, 89 recovered and one death. 

The age range with the most cases in Boone County is ages 25-44 with 35 cases, followed by ages 45-64 with 25 cases, ages 15-24 with 27 cases and ages 65 and older with five cases. 

28 cases were confirmed travel related, 34 cases were contact to a confirmed case, 29 cases were community transmission and two cases are unknown. 

5:00 p.m.: Callaway County numbers updated 

There are no new cases to report in Callaway County. The totals stand at 20 positive cases with 16 recovered, three active and one death. 

3:00 p.m.: Governor Parson updates statewide totals

Governor Parson announced at his press conference, there have been 7,303 positive cases statewide, as of 2 p.m. There have been 314 deaths and over 74,000 tested.

12:45 p.m.: Missouri Democratic Convention to go virtual 

The Missouri Democratic Party will host its 2020 state convention virtually. The online convention will start June 13. This is the first time the party is holding an online convention.

Kansas City, MO (April 28, 2020) - The Missouri Democratic Party will be holding its 2020 Democratic State Convention virtually, a first for the oldest Democratic Party west of the Mississippi. The online convention will kick off on June 13 with a live digital event, and voting will occur by online and mail-in balloting until June 19. Missouri Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Gepford said the following:

“This is an unprecedented time in our state’s history and as such, we’re taking unprecedented measures to ensure the health and safety of Missourians," Missouri Democratic Party Executive Director Lauren Gepford said. "Leadership requires innovative and proactive planning, and our team is proving that despite COVID-19, Democrats are ready to organize however we can."

10 a.m.: BBB warns of medical equipment scams 

With the shortage of certain medical equipment needed to fight COVID-19, scammers are taking advantage. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns that businesses, medical providers and government agencies need to exercise caution and do their homework when trying to obtain things like ventilators and personal protective equipment. 

Advance fee scams involve paying in advance for goods or services and receiving nothing or very little in return. This is frequently a component of online purchase scams, the subject of more than 3,000 reports to BBB Scam Tracker so far in 2020.

In April 2020, a St. Louis woman told BBB Scam Tracker she had paid an online business more than $200 for what were advertised as N95 respirator masks with filters, but received low-quality cloth masks with no filters and no manufacturer information, according to the BBB. 

The BBB recommends that businesses and agencies purchasing PPE: 

  • If the seller claims to have a business relationship with your organization, contact someone you know at the business. Do not use contact information provided in an email or phone communication, as it may be fraudulent. Verify that the sender’s email address matches the sender’s name or title, especially in emails sent from a mobile device.
  • If possible, have a third party pick up the items in person to verify they are physically present and as advertised. If not, payments should be made in escrow so they can be released to the seller when the correct items are delivered.
  • Be wary of last-minute changes in wiring instructions or recipient account information. Confirm any changes in payment instructions independently with the company before proceeding.

