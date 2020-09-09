Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Macon County reports 9 new cases

1 day 10 hours 53 minutes ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 5:27:00 AM CDT September 08, 2020 in News
By: KOMU 8 Digital Staff

As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. 

Previous coverage: 

Updates for Tuesday, September 8 will become available below:

7:50 p.m.: Macon County reports 9 new cases

The Macon County Health Department reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 23.

Contact investigations for the cases were completed over the weekend.

6:00 p.m.: Cole County reports 20 new cases today

The Cole County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Weekend totals for new cases have not been completed as of yet.

4:30 p.m.: 773 new cases statewide, 51 new in Boone County

Missouri reported 773 new COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday and added two deaths. The 14-day positivity rate is now 13.8%. 

Boone County reported 51 new cases Tuesday, totaling 1,055 active cases.

There are 13 current hospitalizations. 

1:15 p.m.: MU expands face covering requirements

MU announced expanded face covering requirements while outdoors and inside effective Tuesday. Face coverings must be worn whenever on campus, including outside and alone outdoors.

The policy means those who share a household will also wear face covering when outdoors together on campus.

The outdoor requirements will apply to the entire campus, including the MU Health Care areas. 

Face coverings must be worn during in-person meetings, even if seated six feet apart. Those who have direct contact with the public must wear a face covering. 

In a shared office space and the distance of a workspace from others is less than six feet, even with partitions, a face covering must be worn. 

When eating or drinking together indoors, employees and students must remain at least six feet apart and return face coverings immediately after consumption. 

For more information and details on the new requirements, click here.

According to an email from MU Spokesperson Christian Basi, someone exercising outdoors alone will not be required to wear a mask. 

12:30 p.m.: 658 Active Student Cases at MU

Currently, there are 658 active COVID-19 cases among students. 444 students have recovered from the virus. 

Since August 16, six faculty mentors have tested positive for the virus, and three have recovered. Of the staff, 27 members have tested positive for COVID-19, and 12 have recovered.

Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted. 

Interactive COVID-19 dashboard

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout Missouri, state and local officials confirm new case counts daily. 

This map, developed by staff at the Columbia Missourian, reflects the latest numbers from the Department of Health and Senior Services. Case counts are normalized with population numbers to show the number of cases per 100,000 people in each county. Numbers update daily. 



More News

Grid
List

EXCLUSIVE: Senator Josh Hawley discusses next COVID-19 stimulus package
EXCLUSIVE: Senator Josh Hawley discusses next COVID-19 stimulus package
COLUMBIA - It has been almost six months since the first COVID-19 stimulus relief bill was passed. There have been... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 3:03:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Production up, prices recovering for Missouri grain farmers
Production up, prices recovering for Missouri grain farmers
JEFFERSON CITY - Mid-Missouri farmers are hopeful increased yields and recovering prices will result in a better than expected fall... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:34:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
Norwegian lawmaker nominates Trump for Nobel Peace Prize
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An anti-immigrant Norwegian lawmaker says he has nominated U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace... More >>
1 hour ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Boone County to host COVID-19 testing events
Boone County to host COVID-19 testing events
JEFFERSON CITY - Boone County will hold community testing events Monday, Sept. 14 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 2:15:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

LIVE: Governor Parson's COVID-19 briefing
LIVE: Governor Parson's COVID-19 briefing
JEFFERSON CITY- Governor Mike Parson will give his weekly COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at approximately 1:45 p.m. Watch live here:... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 1:41:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,362 new cases in Missouri
Wednesday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,362 new cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 1:00:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Four local schools makes America's Healthiest Schools list
Four local schools makes America's Healthiest Schools list
JEFFERSON CITY– Four schools across the Jefferson City School District are among 517 schools nationwide to earn a spot on... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 12:14:00 PM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Home in north St. Louis leveled in overnight explosion
Home in north St. Louis leveled in overnight explosion
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Officials say no one was injured when a house in north St. Louis was destroyed in... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 11:24:08 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Talking robots could be used to combat loneliness and boost mental health in care homes
Talking robots could be used to combat loneliness and boost mental health in care homes
(CNN) -- Talking robots that interact with older people could be introduced into care homes to help fight loneliness and... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 10:10:02 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

COVID-19 claims life of eastern Missouri teacher
COVID-19 claims life of eastern Missouri teacher
O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A 34-year-old Missouri teacher has died after a three-week-long hospitalization with COVID-19. AshLee DeMarinis taught social... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 9:42:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Mexico police warn residents about kidnapping scam calls
Mexico police warn residents about kidnapping scam calls
MEXICO — About a dozen people have received kidnapping scam calls within the past several days, according to the Mexico... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 8:24:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

City council discusses rise of student COVID-19 cases, extends health order
City council discusses rise of student COVID-19 cases, extends health order
COLUMBIA - City Council urged for further and more aggressive enforcement on Columbia's virus prevention efforts Tuesday as it unanimously... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 7:55:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden as a playable character for the first time since 2016
Colin Kaepernick returns to Madden as a playable character for the first time since 2016
(CNN) — For the first time since Madden 17, Colin Kaepernick will be making his return to the virtual gridiron... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 7:30:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Columbia Public Schools' parents voice concerns over virtual scheduling
Columbia Public Schools' parents voice concerns over virtual scheduling
COLUMBIA - After the first day of online classes, Columbia parents are frustrated with some CPS scheduling for the start... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 7:28:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Justice Department wants to defend President Trump in defamation lawsuit
Justice Department wants to defend President Trump in defamation lawsuit
(CNN) — The US Justice Department, in an extraordinary move on Tuesday, asked to take over the defense of President... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 7:00:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

The Earth is making the moon rust
The Earth is making the moon rust
(CNN) — The moon is getting rusty. Scientists had the same reaction you probably did when they reached this... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 6:30:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category
Oscars set inclusion standards for best picture category
(AP) — In a historic move, the Oscars are raising the inclusion bar for best picture nominees starting with the... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:37:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News

Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 9
Here's what you need to know this morning: Wednesday, Sept. 9
COLUMBIA - As you start your day, our team has compiled some of our top stories to get you caught... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, September 09 2020 Sep 9, 2020 Wednesday, September 09, 2020 5:29:00 AM CDT September 09, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 75°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5pm 76°
6pm 74°
7pm 71°
8pm 68°