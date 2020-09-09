Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Macon County reports 9 new cases

Updates for Tuesday, September 8 will become available below:

7:50 p.m.: Macon County reports 9 new cases

The Macon County Health Department reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, bringing the total number of active cases in the county to 23.

Contact investigations for the cases were completed over the weekend.

6:00 p.m.: Cole County reports 20 new cases today

The Cole County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Weekend totals for new cases have not been completed as of yet.

4:30 p.m.: 773 new cases statewide, 51 new in Boone County

Missouri reported 773 new COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday and added two deaths. The 14-day positivity rate is now 13.8%.

Boone County reported 51 new cases Tuesday, totaling 1,055 active cases.

There are 13 current hospitalizations.

1:15 p.m.: MU expands face covering requirements

MU announced expanded face covering requirements while outdoors and inside effective Tuesday. Face coverings must be worn whenever on campus, including outside and alone outdoors.

The policy means those who share a household will also wear face covering when outdoors together on campus.

The outdoor requirements will apply to the entire campus, including the MU Health Care areas.

Face coverings must be worn during in-person meetings, even if seated six feet apart. Those who have direct contact with the public must wear a face covering.

In a shared office space and the distance of a workspace from others is less than six feet, even with partitions, a face covering must be worn.

When eating or drinking together indoors, employees and students must remain at least six feet apart and return face coverings immediately after consumption.

For more information and details on the new requirements, click here.

According to an email from MU Spokesperson Christian Basi, someone exercising outdoors alone will not be required to wear a mask.

12:30 p.m.: 658 Active Student Cases at MU

Currently, there are 658 active COVID-19 cases among students. 444 students have recovered from the virus.

Since August 16, six faculty mentors have tested positive for the virus, and three have recovered. Of the staff, 27 members have tested positive for COVID-19, and 12 have recovered.

Close contacts to those who have tested positive will be identified by contact tracers hired by both county officials and the university. They will receive directions for next steps after being contacted.

